Ask HR: Help! I’ve gotten a job with an overbearing boss...

I recently applied for a great position at a reputable organisation. The interview process was going so well, until I had a meeting with the role’s supervisor. He did not inspire me at all. Worse, he organised for two more one to one interviews, that ended up as conversations that were off the mark. After all that, I was offered the job but my heart was not settled and I declined. I wasted my precious time and wonder how to tell from the start if the job is a good fit or not.

Career limiting moves are costly, have dire consequences and must be avoided. The surest way to ascertain the suitability of a job is not by checking the job title, but by checking the specific tasks to be performed. Check how these compare with what you are currently doing. Is there new challenge or will you be repeating what you are currently doing only at a different organisation? Compare the new structure with your current role. Examine whether the scope gives you more interaction with different arms of the organisation to expand your experience and networks.

Where the structure may not provide vertical growth, but has room for you to gain more experience and interact with other peers and senior roles, do not be quick to dismiss. As much as the role may be in a reputable organisation, be keen to have some insights on how decisions are made. Could there be some bureaucracy that may affect your work? I make this point because I have seen employees who dream of moving from smaller and efficient companies to bigger organisations where decision making processes are unnecessarily complex, create barriers to productivity and affect work morale.