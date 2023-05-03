Ask HR: Help! I need a job that matches my qualifications...

I am one of those unlucky university graduates who, since graduating five years ago, still performs junior clerical jobs. To make it worse, I am always stressed when I see and hear how some of my classmates have good jobs and a better life. Every time I see progress posts in our social media group I feel bitter because I have nothing to share. I want to do better, but I feel like nothing will work out. How do I get unstuck from this situation?

Thank you for opening up about your current situation, and for seeking advice instead of wallowing in self-pity. I am yet to meet someone who does not experience challenges, but I have met many who know they need help but cannot summon the courage to speak. You are a step ahead of many, even those seemingly well to do members of your group. One effective way of dealing with any challenge is to first acknowledge the progress you have made. Desiring a better job means you are not jobless, and so you are building your CV in your current role. Seeking a job that matches your academic qualification means you have papers that can be used to advance your career. Feel free to add your accomplishments, and take a moment to be grateful.

Now, look ahead and list down what you can do about your current situation. I would ask myself the following questions as I evaluate my job search strategy: Is my CV capturing my five-year clerical experience in a way that would appeal to a potential employer? When did I last apply for a job? What was the feedback from my last interview? On personal growth, have I improved my skills and knowledge to increase my value? Do I have a trusted network of friends, colleagues and family who I can tap into? Is my profile listed in job search sites to receive alerts on relevant jobs? Are there part time jobs I could undertake to improve my experience? Are there business opportunities that I could pursue to grow my skills? In my current job, is there room for career growth? How can I prepare and align myself for such?

Comparing ourselves with others and wishing for the success we perceive in their lives is a zero sum game. Identify the few who truly inspire you and tap in to their networks for career growth. You must avoid being swayed by all success and self-praise posts in all these alumni groups. Instead of encouraging and lifting others, some have become forums for bragging and piling peer pressure. Do not believe everything you read. You know you should not envy others based on self-praise. There is a lot you can do to get unstuck.