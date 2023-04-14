Ask HR: Help! I can no longer stand my supervisor…

I am in my very first job after college and I’ve been working here for five months, but I can’t stand my boss. I was referred to this job by a close relative. I presented my papers and was given a job by the HR manager. I work in sales, while I am trained as a technician. I report to the sales manager who is often mean. He has favourites who seem to always perform better and this makes it hard for me and others. I have contemplated leaving but I’m hesitant as I do not want to seem ungrateful to my relative who did her best to get me here. What can I do?

First, congratulations on getting a job after college. Lately we have witnessed high levels of unemployment especially for first time job seekers. I also commend your relative who did her best to secure an entry job for you. It is unfortunate that you are yet to settle at this job, but I am glad that you have chosen to seek help to avoid making a rushed decision. So, what are your options? At this point, it does not matter what your background is, all you need is an attitude that enables you to acquire new skills that will shape your career. Sales is a skill that is not only easily transferable, but has the ability to grow your confidence, build networks and improve your communications skills. I advise that you proactively look for ways to upskill your competencies in this area.

Look for an opportune time to speak to your managers and show eagerness to learn. At the next opportunity, say to your manager, “Thank you for being patient with me in this role. Although sales is not my area of study, I was hoping you could share some tips on what I need to improve on, do differently or stop doing to be more productive’. By doing this, you will be reminding this manager of his role, since it is his duty to guide and support you to be an effective member of his team. Move from “I can’t stand him” attitude and proactively let him know you consider him quite knowledgeable and could benefit from his experience. Only a self-centered manager, with ill motive would decline a request like this.

The second option is to make contact with your colleagues who seem favoured and see what you can learn from them. Managers will support their star performers to keep posting good performance, so be sure you are not confusing this support with favouritism. Your third option is to look for ways to improve your sales skills. You could explore online training in your free time, or any that are offered internally. This will help you be more productive. Your chances of getting another job while employed are higher, so be on the lookout for other suitable roles so that when the time comes, neither you nor your kind relative will be disappointed.