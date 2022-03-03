Ask HR: Does one’s looks and appearance determine how much they earn?

I recently read an article that suggested that attractive people earn more salary. Is this true in practice or a baseless opinion? Does this mean that people who are not attractive have fewer chances of succeeding in their careers or life?

The workplace is not without its notions and tales of what makes people successful in their careers. With such a large number of potential differentiating features among people, it is unsurprising that some of the qualities believed to predispose individuals to success in their careers can seem odd, if not baffling. It is useful to establish the source of information and the nature of research whose findings suggested that attractive people earn more salary. What roles were under scrutiny in the research? True, some jobs may bring physiognomy to bear on their requirements but this is rarely the defining or sustainable basis of success in many careers. Disadvantage should not accrue to individuals owing to factors they are not responsible for, including natural looks.

It is human to be drawn to that which is considered appealing. It is therefore not unusual to find organisations recruiting people based on appearance with fleeting regard to the requirements of a job. The attractiveness of individuals cannot unseat their talent or contribution at work. In general, there are probably as many successful attractive people as there are those who might not be considered so. Not having read the said article, it would be presumptuous to refute the claims of its author. However, there is merit in questioning the real or lasting value of attractiveness in all careers, there being little consensus on all the possible features or behaviours that would make an individual attractive.