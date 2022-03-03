Ask HR: Does one’s looks and appearance determine how much they earn?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • There is great diversity in the appearance of successful people.
  • Their vastly different looks and other distinguishing features such as personality would suggest that success is unrelated to how much their mirrors flatter them.


  • Necessary qualifications, a positive attitude, predisposition to diligence and the ability to work effectively with others are more likely to contribute to success than the comeliness or symmetry of one’s parts.

I recently read an article that suggested that attractive people earn more salary. Is this true in practice or a baseless opinion? Does this mean that people who are not attractive have fewer chances of succeeding in their careers or life?

