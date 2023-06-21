Ask HR: Does hard work pay or should I try to find my talent?

Hard workers in our company appear to achieve average results while some talented colleagues seem to achieve excellent results without much effort. Would you advise me to value hard work or to find what I am talented in?

In contemplating whether to prioritise hard work or talent in the pursuit of success, it is essential to acknowledge the multifaceted nature of this quandary. While hard work is often associated with diligence, perseverance, and a commitment to achieve objectives, talent represents an innate aptitude or natural proficiency in a specific domain. Both attributes possess distinct advantages, and their relative significance may vary depending on the context and individual circumstances.

Hard work serves as the cornerstone of personal growth and achievement by cultivating discipline and resilience that enables individuals to develop their expertise over time. Through hard work, individuals can acquire knowledge, refine their skills, and overcome challenges that may otherwise impede their progress. It is on the canvas of hard work that the virtues of dedication, reliability, and the willingness to go the extra mile are best painted. History has lauded countless individuals whose toil has propelled them to greatness.

Conversely, talent embodies a unique set of capabilities that allows individuals to excel almost effortlessly in specific areas. Talent can serve as a catalyst for innovation, enabling individuals to generate novel ideas, perspectives, and solutions. Leveraging one's natural abilities can lead to extraordinary outcomes, often surpassing the achievements solely based on hard work. Talented individuals possess an intrinsic advantage, as their aptitude enables them to grasp concepts more rapidly, perceive nuances that might elude others, and execute tasks with remarkable proficiency. It also provides intrinsic motivation and avenue for self-fulfilment, as individuals usually thrive in a universe that accords with their innate inclinations.