Ask HR: Does applying for jobs online put me at a disadvantage?

I have applied for several jobs posted on social media via the same platform, but I rarely get any response, not even a regret notification. Does the mode of application really matter, considering the announcements are made on the same platforms?

There are platforms on social media that are more effective in searching for jobs than others. LinkedIn allows you to update your career progression, which makes it possible for potential employers to view your profile and assess your competencies against requirements of potential roles within their organisation.

It is the most preferred platform by recruiting managers. Employers also assess your social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Be cautious of what you share on that space. Avoid sharing personal and sensitive information, bad mouthing your employer and taking strong opinions on politics or other social debates. Be professional. Employers might use it to judge you. They also use it to determine your personality. Some employers use the data from social media to determine whether you will fit into their culture.

Create an account on LinkedIn and update it to capture education and professional qualifications, your achievements, and your interests beyond work. Follow recruiters, companies that you are interested to work for and join relevant professional groups relevant to your interests. There is an option where you can show potential recruiters you are open to work. Engage in intelligent discussions on LinkedIn to get noticed by recruiters. Some companies post jobs on their official Twitter and Facebook accounts, so be on the lookout as well.

The mode of application does not matter, you should receive feedback. Diversify and use different platforms to scout for jobs to increase your chances. Modify your CV each time you apply to align it to the specific role. Don’t use a generic CV for all roles. If you have prior work experience, highlight your achievement in addition to the key deliverables expected. If it is the first job, highlight any leadership roles and other competencies you have acquired from college or in your community.

Aspire to improve yourself. What skills are relevant in your profession, and do you have them? What is changing in the industries you are interested in? Join a professional forum with like-minded individual who can appraise you on the changes in your profession as well. Consider using other platforms like newspaper advertisements and staying in touch with recruitment agencies since not all roles are advertised online.