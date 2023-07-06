Ask HR: Did I really deserve a disciplinary warning letter?

I recently received a written disciplinary warning for attending a virtual meeting in a public place. On this day I was not presenting any report and was to listen in most of the time. Then all of a sudden, our leader asked that we all switch on our cameras. I was not prepared for this as I was at an inappropriate place. While I agree I was in the wrong, I am convinced that I have been singled out to serve as a warning to others, and want to diplomatically ask for this warning to be recalled.

Whereas some organisations better understand how to deal with challenges of the hybrid work model, others are addressing them as they emerge. There is no right way of doing this. For some, there is a practice to borrow from, for others there is no precedence. But one constant about how staff and employers cope draws largely from the organisation culture. Although every organisation has a unique way of how things get done, the real culture is often seen through how staff relate to one another. Employers can hang their values cards on walls and desks, but this does not translate to expected behaviour. Leaders must model and reinforce the right behaviour.

I am glad you realise you were wrong. That tells me that your employer has laid down some guidelines on how to work from across different locations, including adhering to working hours, availability to attend and participate in meetings and completing tasks within required timelines. Perhaps your virtual meeting etiquette requires that your video should be turned on during meetings, and that you are expected to be at a private place suitable for conducting official business. With these assumptions in mind, it remains your burden to present a convincing case against the corrective measure.

Whereas being at an inappropriate place may have been unavoidable, your failure to alert your leader that you had limited freedom to participate fully at the meeting is your first mistake. If you were at a really inappropriate place, like at a public café, or a pub or probably at the salon or barber or at your favourite nail bar, you really have no excuse. All you can do is apologise and promise it will not happen again.