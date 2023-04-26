Ask HR: Did I do wrong in criticising a senior manager?

I criticised one of our senior managers in the presence of a teammate then later discovered that she told the senior manager what I had said. Now I think I am in trouble and might lose my job if I make a slight mistake. Should I always keep my mouth shut?

The workplace can be a complex and challenging environment, and navigating the intricacies of office politics can at times be a daunting task. One such challenge is knowing when and how to voice criticism of others, including one’s colleagues and superiors. Your question raises a few practical considerations that are worth exploring.

On one hand, employees do have a right to express their opinions and concerns, as open communication is essential for effective collaboration and problem-solving. Constructive feedback can not only contribute to a positive work culture but also help colleagues develop both personally and professionally. On the other hand, trading in gossip or propagating a negative spirit could undermine trust and damage relationships. Furthermore, criticising one’s seniors in front of colleagues can be perceived as unprofessional and disrespectful behaviour.

While it is unfortunate that your comments were transmitted to the senior manager in question, this should not necessarily discourage you from speaking your mind. However, it is important to consider how you communicate your feedback and to whom. If you have a legitimate concern or suggestion, it is best to approach the person directly, in a respectful and constructive manner. If you feel uncomfortable doing so, consider raising the issue with a trusted supervisor or HR representative.

Another important consideration is trust and confidentiality. It is essential to be mindful of what you say and to whom, and to avoid sharing sensitive or personal information with colleagues who may not have your best interests at heart. This does not mean that you should always keep your mouth shut, but rather that you should be judicious in how, when and to whom you express your personal opinions.

Regardless of the concern at hand, it is important to consider the potential consequences of your words and to communicate in a respectful and professional manner. Bear in mind the words of Frank A. Clark, who said: “Criticism, like rain, should be gentle enough to nourish a man’s growth without destroying his roots.”