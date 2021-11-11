Ask HR: Could our bosses be preparing us for looming retrenchment?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • Not much schooling is geared towards retirement, no wonder this phase of life is for many people a rude shock in response to which they belatedly grope to adapt.


  • Retirement is often defined relative to employment, often as ‘life after work’ rather than a phase on its own.


  • It could therefore be mistaken for a period of infinite rest or indolence, not one characterised by purposeful endeavour.

Our HR team has recently been bringing people to speak to us about preparing for retirement. We are suspecting there might be a retrenchment exercise on the way. I am particularly concerned that my boss has singled me out for the exersise. We are a population of young employees, why should we bother much about retirement?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.