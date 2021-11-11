Ask HR: Could our bosses be preparing us for looming retrenchment?

Our HR team has recently been bringing people to speak to us about preparing for retirement. We are suspecting there might be a retrenchment exercise on the way. I am particularly concerned that my boss has singled me out for the exersise. We are a population of young employees, why should we bother much about retirement?

Suspicions aside, your organisation has taken a positive step to educate employees about preparing for retirement. It is an opportunity for employers to stretch the employee value proposition beyond the employment contract. Not much schooling is geared towards retirement, no wonder this phase of life is for many people a rude shock in response to which they belatedly grope to adapt. Retirement is often defined relative to employment, often as ‘life after work’ rather than a phase on its own. It could therefore be mistaken for a period of infinite rest or indolence, not one characterised by purposeful endeavour. Retirement evokes different thoughts in different people. For some, it is a looming season that calls for timely preparation.

To others, on the other hand, it is a future too distant to prioritise. To those who construe themselves exclusively in terms of their employment and associated titles, it could be a period of painful adjustment and unwelcome confrontation with existential questions. Preparing for retirement is essential, not merely in terms of disengagement from employment but more about planning for a potentially long life that may ensue thereafter. Many who have retired recognise that retirement is a phase that should call for as much preparation as does employment.

What does retirement mean to you? What images come to mind concerning how you intend to spend your time after employment? The people who have been invited by your employer to speak about retirement have probably made reference to saving and investing deliberately for retirement, considering activities in which you would like to be involved after employment, mapping your social circle of support, investing in health and wellness and inspiring the younger generation. Does any of these aspects stir your imagination?