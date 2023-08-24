Ask HR: Could I lose my job for getting my coworker pregnant?

Is it against company policy for workers to have affairs? I got one of my co-workers pregnant and now my job is on the line. What do I do?

Some organisations have policies that govern how employees relate with each other while at the workplace. Some don’t have written policies but have common practices that provide guidance. It is a fact that the workplace is one of the places that young people meet their life partners. This is because colleagues spend a lot of time together and therefore there’s a high likelihood that romantic relationships could develop.

Most organisation have no explicit rule prohibiting such relationships, however, some have established a rule that two colleagues who start a not-so-platonic relationship should not have a supervising relationship and should not be working in the same department, and especially a small department where they are closely relating. This is to avoid cases of favouritism especially where one has power to influence promotions, salary reviews and training approval over the other. Working in the same department also creates a risk since the two can collude especially if they handle a process that requires the approval of one of them. However, the relationship should not interfere with work or create tension in the workplace. If it does, then your relationship will be called to question. That said, no employer can explicitly prohibit employees from relating in the way they desire. Your case is more of a morality issue than a legal issue.

Why is your job on the line? What punishable offence have you committed? Are you willing to take responsibility? You must take action to protect your job. Talk to your colleague and accept to take care of her and her unborn baby. Reassure her that you will assist both emotionally and financially. You have to show leadership and handle the situation before it escalates to management. If you calmly inform management that it is your private affair and you are both handling it amicably, I doubt you will get in trouble.