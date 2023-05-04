Ask HR: Can I really trust this counter offer from my boss?

Last week I was granted a good offer by my employer's direct competition. My employer sat me down and offered a higher figure. It is a better deal but I don't trust my employers because I have severally asked for a raise to no avail. I believe they are playing games to hold me off so that I lose the other deal and then they go back on their offer. How do I trust them? What should I do?

Your employer has panicked and is therefore using a counter offer to entice you to stay. This is common in employment especially where the employee possesses unique competencies that are not easily available in the market. Some employees go scouting for offers in the market while they are certain that they would not want to leave the current employer, as a ploy to get a counter offer. This happens when the employees are happy with the culture of the organisation but are concerned by the level of pay and sometimes, career growth. Use counter offer as a strategy to grow your remuneration and career cautiously. It might work for a short time, but you cannot entirely rely on it. The employer is also aware of the arm twisting tactic and when times are tough and there is need to shed the workforce, you might be a target since your loyalty will already be compromised. As you negotiate a counter offer, have your exit strategy intact and be prepared both financially and psychologically.

That said, you can use counter offers to your advantage as they can catapult your career and remuneration to levels beyond your imagination. For this to happen, you have to be strategic when negotiating. Clearly know your value in terms of competencies as well as how your role is remunerated in the industry. Include other benefits like specific training opportunities. Have a template that has comparisons between what you are being offered and what is in the counter offer. Benefits that your employer does not offer can be commuted to cash so that you don’t lose a penny.

However, you should also enumerate the reasons why you wanted to resign in the first place. If it was purely for financial reasons, then a counter offer might come in handy. However, if it was because of a bad culture, the counteroffer will definitely not resolve the challenge. In this case, I’d advise you to conduct research on the prospective employer and find out about the culture there. As you may already be aware, working in a toxic environment, even if the pay is good, is never sustainable in the long run as it can compromise your physical and mental wellbeing.

The counter offer must be in writing so that in case of a breach of contract, you will have legal recourse. This should be enforced more so if you don’t trust your employer. Avoid gentleman’s agreements which are based on trust of both parties and is not legally binding. Why would you want to remain with an employer you don’t trust? Why is the money available now that you have another offer?