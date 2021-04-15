Ask HR: Can I be fired for failing to attend prayer sessions?



By  Mwikali Muthiani



  • Working from home can be stressful for some, loss of income for friends and family creates its own challenges, not forgetting that social gatherings, recreational joints and places of worship are all closed.


  • Your boss is probably concerned, and is using what has worked for him, in this case his faith, to encourage and foster hope among other employees.

I get along well with my colleagues and bosses. My work environment is safe, which has contributed to employee commitment and steady business growth. However, one of our senior leaders recently started a virtual Christian fellowship session which he says is voluntary. I don’t want to attend but I fear losing my job. Can they sack me if I opt out? 

