Ask HR: Can I be fired for failing to attend prayer sessions?

I get along well with my colleagues and bosses. My work environment is safe, which has contributed to employee commitment and steady business growth. However, one of our senior leaders recently started a virtual Christian fellowship session which he says is voluntary. I don’t want to attend but I fear losing my job. Can they sack me if I opt out?

Your workplace sounds fun and secure, with hardworking colleagues and good bosses. It hardly seems like the kind to sack you for not attending a gathering that is not only optional, but is also not directly related to your work. Perhaps your fears are just informed by past incidents. Either way, your employer would struggle to justify a termination since failure to attend a church service is not a form of misconduct warranting termination. When these meetings are held? Even if held at your free time, you reserve the right of choosing whether to attend or not. If the sessions are held during work hours, failure to attend could mean you prioritise your work as expected. Choose what works for you and exercise your freedoms.

But there is a deeper question we need to address. Most leaders know that their employees are going through many challenges resulting from the pandemic. Working from home can be stressful for some, loss of income for friends and family creates its own challenges, not forgetting that social gatherings, recreational joints and places of worship are all closed. Your boss is probably concerned, and is using what has worked for him, in this case his faith, to encourage and foster hope among other employees. There is so much hopelessness around us – sickness, mental and psychological challenges, death of friends and family, yet there are just a handful of incidents when colleagues may gather informally to encourage one another.

Why not attend the prayer session a few times? While at it, listen keenly. You may get inspired to encourage and reassure other colleagues. And just in case it does not work for you, but you have some wisdom or knowledge you could share with others, try reaching out to those who are hurting. Let us not look down upon those offering hope the best way they know how.

Millennial HR millennialhr.com