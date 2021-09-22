Ask HR: At what point am I allowed to sack an employee struggling with alcoholism?

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • Depending on the severity of the problem, you may need to engage professionals to assist before pouncing on disciplinary action.


  • The solution is often predicated upon the concerned individual’s acknowledgement that he or she has a problem and the willingness to receive help.

I am a HR Officer for a local company and I have a case of a colleague who is abusing alcohol. What do I need to pay attention to as I try to help both the colleague and the organisation? When should one apply discipline in such a situation?

