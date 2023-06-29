Ask HR: As head of HR, how can I create a culture of openness?

I have been appointed head of HR in a manufacturing company. I am very excited and keen to increase collaboration across teams. In my three months in this role, I have noted some challenges. There are cross accusations, but no one is willing to give feedback to the other party. I know the value of communication and sharing feedback, and I’m keen to create a culture of openness. How may I successfully cultivate this in my team?

Congratulations on your appointment! It is great to see you making key observations during your induction period. Feedback is very important, and for it to be effective, it should be authentic, and be shared in a respectful and timely manner. You say the teams know what can be done to enhance effectiveness at work, but hardly share feedback with those who need it. This may be triggered by several factors. Maybe the staff feel it is not their place to share, or do not know how to, so they choose to remain silent to avoid conflict. You need to assess the underlying issues driving this behaviour.

It would be useful to look at past employee surveys, pulse surveys, training needs analyses, net promoter scores or other sources of information that may provide insights on what blocks effective communication across teams. Normally, authentic feedback is most effective where there is trust and transparency, and these are highly dependent on the workplace culture.

If there is no source of credible information on what is driving this behaviour, consider speaking to different groups of staff and managers to identify critical bottlenecks, and get their perspective on what needs to be done. Do not behave as if you have all the answers. The most effective way of bringing change is to co-create solutions with those involved.

Evaluate collaborative tools that could be used to enhance transparency and allow teams to prompt each other to action to avoid delays. With instant feedback to colleagues and managers, you will be able to make decisions faster and eliminate delays. With such tools it becomes easier to spot redundant processes or repetitive patterns that need intervention through training, mentorship or coaching.