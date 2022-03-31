Ask HR: As a supervisor, what can I do to stop ageism in our company?

I was at an interview panel where there was obvious discrimination on some candidates. One specific case involved an older person who, though very qualified, was ruled out on basis of cultural fit. What upset me most is that our company policies against discrimination are very clear, but the HR reps did not raise their voice. How do I make sure this does recur?

Thank you for standing up against ageism at the workplace. If every employee were to speak when they observe non-compliant practices, and every supervisor were to listen and take action, many biases that hurt people would be effectively resolved. Unfortunately, many choose to turn a blind eye, while others opt to conform rather than confront. Though age is the first thing we normally notice about people, for someone to have been shortlisted, their experience and qualification must have stood out. To dismiss a candidate with great potential on flimsy reasons of not being a good fit, not to the job, but the culture, is absurd.

First, evaluate your policies and establish that they are comprehensive and cover all areas related to ageism, and not just the older persons. We know that similar biases are applied when hiring younger people. The next step is to ensure that these policies are not just there to satisfy a compliance checklist, but are well understood and practiced across the organisation. There is need to create awareness to all staff by allowing them to identify prejudices that may cause people to act in a discriminatory manner. One practical way of helping staff interact with wordy policies is to have a list of examples that demonstrate what would be considered good and bad behaviour. You could have a list of, for example, ‘inappropriate questions to never ask during an interview’ or ‘unconscious biases to take note of and avoid’. When you have clear example, it becomes easier to make an intervention by referring the offender not just to the policy, but to the examples.

You have a passion to protect people’s rights in the workplace. You could, through the support of your HR team, create educational forums where conversations on matters of interest could be discussed and awareness created. In addition, as you celebrate birthdays of colleagues, you could look out for inappropriate messages and use that opportunity to deal with stereotypes and push for the right behaviour. In meetings, when you observe contributions of younger or older people being ignored, you could intervene and remind the convener of the session that ‘so and so’s hand has been up for a while’ and defend their right to be heard. We have to stand up against any form of discrimination, and encourage those experiencing such to speak up.