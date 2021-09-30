Ask HR: As a new manager, how do I create a good relationship with my team?

I recently took up a promotion and became a manager. However, I have had lots of people complain about managers and I don't want to make the same mistakes. I want to establish a great bond with my team and I want them to trust me too. How do I become a good manager and supervisor to my team?

You have been promoted because you have good technical competencies. Now, nurture your communication and interpersonal skills. Listen to the team members and discuss ideas with them. Agree on key deliverables with each member, and give timely feedback on performance. Don’t wait to surprise them with poor ranking at the annual appraisal.

Just like somebody gave you an opportunity for career growth, recommend deserving members of your team for promotion where possible. By the way, if you create a scenario where none of your team members can perform your role, it will be hard for you to be considered for a further promotion since no one else will be deemed competent enough to do your job. Ensure they are fairly compensated. That way, you will be justified to make demands on productivity.

Show genuine interest in your team by inquiring about their families and empathising with them when they encounter life challenges. Let your office be a warm place for them to walk in anytime they need to talk about their careers or any other concerns. Reprimand in private and praise in public to avoid embarrassing team members and to show respect. But, avoid being the “good manager’’ who complains on the corridors about non-performance of a particular team member but is unable to have a candid discussion with them.

Mentor your team and don’t take all the glory for their efforts. Recognise and reward good performance, even if you offer just a pat on the back. Never throw any team member under the bus to protect yourself. Take responsibility when a mistake occurs. Allow flexible working schedules for your team to suit their specific family situations. Learn to delegate and allow your team to interact with other managers to build their confidence. Avoid micromanagement. Focus on deliverables, not what time they report to work or how long their lunch break is.