Ask HR: As a junior worker, what can I do stop bullying at the office?

Our office has a lot of drama. No one takes responsibility for problems and conflicts within teams as our managers leave problems unsolved for too long. They expect us to solve our own issues, but some are too big for peers to solve. This has led to bullying, as those who seem quiet are ignored and overworked. What do we do?

This is without doubt a very toxic workplace. You must speak out and save your jobs, or wait until non productivity brings the company down. While managers are expected to provide practical solutions since that is what they are paid to do, their leadership style will always reflect the kind of teams they lead. Teams that speak up and genuinely raise issues that need to be addressed will always be listened to.

This is because a team’s success translates to the success of its leader. On the other hand, when teams become petty and raise issues that should be resolved internally, good managers will keep a distance and empower them to solve their own problems. In such cases, some employees may feel ignored, but they are being granted a great opportunity to sharpen their skills in conflict resolution and boundary setting. That said, the leader still has overall responsibility to ascertain how such matters are resolved, and to step in when unfair practices are spotted. This seems to be your managers’ weakness, and your team has a big responsibility of getting their attention before the situation gets worse.

What I would do to address the situation is to first encourage the team to make some effort and create some boundaries. I do not know how many times you’ve tried, but now that this is getting to bullying and overworking, you need to turn to dialogue. If the atmosphere is already too toxic that teams are unwilling to have a meaningful conversation around this, your next option is to escalate the matter to your leader. Raise the matter during one of your meetings, backing it up with evidence, and name the colleagues being overworked or bullied.

If your manager downplays your concerns, escalate to your welfare leader. If this fails, raise a grievance as provided for in your policies. You can do this as a team since, as you state, the bullying and overwork affects a few people – the quiet ones. Keep evidence of every situation when this has happened, including dates, time, people involved and witnesses, as evidence. If this continues and no one cares, your personal health and comfort is important. It may be time to change employers.