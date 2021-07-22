Ask HR: Are recruitment agencies allowed to ask candidates such questions?

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • The company’s financial capability is the top most consideration in deciding employee salaries.


  • It does not matter how skilled the candidate is. The company can only pay the amount it can afford.


  • Is the company looking for novel, rare skills? If yes, then you can make a good bargain.

I recently went for an interview and was asked how much I was earning in my previous workplace. When I gave the figure, the recruiting agent asked that I break down my personal spending. I declined on grounds that it was a private matter. It is now a month since the interview and I have not heard from him. Did I make a wrong move? 

