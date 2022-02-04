Ask HR: Are recruiters allowed to tie down new employees on such lengthy contracts?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • The financial obligations of the bond will be deducted from your final dues. If this is not sufficient, you will accrue a debt.


  • Therefore, it is in your interest to review the terms of the bond to ensure that it protects your interests, and is not punitive.


  • Companies have graduate trainee programmes where they recruit newly qualified graduates and take them through rigorous training in specific areas to fit the company’s purposes.

I recently got a contract offer from a local recruiter that left me in shock. Apparently, if I agree to work for the company they are recruiting for, I will not be able to change jobs without serving for four years because they will be ‘training’ me. Mark you, I have more than seven years’ experience in my field and this is something they are well aware of because I brought it up at the interview. I am wondering, is this even legal?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.