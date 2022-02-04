Ask HR: Are recruiters allowed to tie down new employees on such lengthy contracts?

I recently got a contract offer from a local recruiter that left me in shock. Apparently, if I agree to work for the company they are recruiting for, I will not be able to change jobs without serving for four years because they will be ‘training’ me. Mark you, I have more than seven years’ experience in my field and this is something they are well aware of because I brought it up at the interview. I am wondering, is this even legal?

This is rare but not uncommon for an employer who invests in training to enjoy benefits in the form of good employee services. The security is established after signing a training bond, which stipulates the terms of disengagement in case the employee leaves before the period agreed. However, a legally compliant bond cannot prevent an employee from leaving at any time during or after the training. Only that if you leave earlier, you have to pay back the investment prorated to the remaining period of the bond. For example, if an employer trains an employee under a bond that requires the employee to work for two years after the training and the employee leaves after one year, then there is an obligation to pay for half of the training costs.

The financial obligations of the bond will be deducted from your final dues. If this is not sufficient, you will accrue a debt. Therefore, it is in your interest to review the terms of the bond to ensure that it protects your interests, and is not punitive. Companies have graduate trainee programmes where they recruit newly qualified graduates and take them through rigorous training in specific areas to fit the company’s purposes. This is an investment and therefore they are entitled to reap the full benefits by ensuring that the trainees get to serve for a specified period after the training. Otherwise, there is a possibility of training talent for competitors.