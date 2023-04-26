Ask HR: Are African hires protected from discrimination?

There seems to be systemic discrimination in many organisations where Americans or Asians who work in Kenya earn more than the qualified Africans. As Human Resource Managers, how are you preventing local employees from exploitation?

The level of remuneration should be determined by the complexity of the role, level of competence required and the scope of control or authority. Job evaluations are done to establish all these factors, which then determine the relative worth of a job. Once the evaluation is done, the jobs are graded into groups. Each job group has a salary scale that stipulates the minimum, mid-point and maximum pay. This ensures that employees in a similar grade are remunerated fairly depending on their level of experience and competence. It also allows room for growth within the same grade and can also accommodate annual reviews when they happen.

As such, where an employee is underpaid, management can easily identify the pay disparities and close it. Ensuring pay equity might take some time especially if many employees are involved. However, if there is a formal tool to determine levels of remuneration, there should not exist discrimination in pay based on race. However, it is important to note that where a role is being held by an expatriate or non-local, then the assumption is that there is no local talent that has the required competencies and experience. Therefore, in such instances, there are benefits that accrue to the expatriates since they must be compensated to cater for school fees for their children, often in international systems, get housing in locations that are considered safe by the global standards, and also for their unique skills which are not easily available. This is mostly compensated through allowances. The organisation also has to cater for their travel home for leave. When their salary, allowances and benefits are consolidated, they end up being costlier than the local talent. This also happens to Kenyans who work in other countries as expatriates.

However, not all companies have a formal mechanism for remunerating their employees, and this introduces discrimination even among the local staff. This is not a good HR practice. As managers we have a responsibility to ensure that there is a pay scale for each grade and regularly check to ensure that any disparities are dealt with to ensure equity. The employees also have a responsibility to discuss with their line managers on how they can grow in their careers and improve their pay. If they feel disgruntled they should also discuss with their line managers to check if they are in the correct pay position.