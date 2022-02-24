Ask HR: Are academic certificates really important today?

I see many successful people who do not have any special qualifications. What is the reason for insisting that candidates should have certain certificates and yet they are not useful at work? Should I bother obtaining additional qualifications to improve my career prospects?

What does success mean to you? Is it financial wealth? Is it the fame drawn from becoming adept at your trade? Is it garnering influence within your professional sphere or society in general? What have you observed among the people you consider most successful? Do you find many of them without any certificates? Which certificates do you particularly consider unnecessary at work? Professions vary. Some require fundamental qualifications and associated certification, an example of which is medicine. Doctors cannot practise by sheer determination or goodwill. They have to understand their profession and possess capability that inspires stakeholders’ confidence of which certification plays a part. Some careers may however not require exacting professional credentials. One could arguably start a general trading business successfully without professional certificates.

Although their value and meaning could change based on context, certificates should not be treated with disdain. They form useful starting or developmental points for many careers. This explains why candidates are expected to have met certain academic or professional eligibility thresholds. While there are successful people who may not have certificates, it is useful to note that such individuals have abilities that account for their success. No one becomes successful without paying a price.

Even those who bet their way to fortunes pay a price, slim as their chances of success remain. Such price may not always mean obtaining qualifications in the form of certificates. It could be personal development through coaching, practising a sport or improving proficiency in playing an instrument. What are your career interests and which certificates do you hold? Which additional certificates do you contemplate pursuing?