Ask HR: Am I the only one who longs to get back to the office?

Sometimes I feel so tired of working from home and I just want to go to the office, see my colleagues and be around people. My employer has not yet declared the office safe for us to return and I envy those who work from there. Is this happening to me alone? Could I be experiencing work-from-home fatigue?

At the start of the pandemic, many of us were excited about working from home. No longer would we have to waste time in traffic jams or worry about dress code. We had more time for family, hobbies and side projects. But because we are social beings, it is normal for us to begin feeling isolated and unproductive after a while of working alone.

A recent study by WeWork and Brightspot found that employees across five continents showed drops in their ability to brainstorm and maintain social relationships since they started working remotely. It also showed that they would wish to return to the office at least once a week.

Being in an environment where others are hard at work creates a positive energy that motivates us to work, and indeed pushes us to be more productive. When working remotely, we may take longer to complete some tasks and get frustrated in the process.

There is also the social aspect of work. Those water cooler encounters or lunch time chats, although seemingly casual, give workers a sense of belonging. Lack of this social interaction over a prolonged period can make one feel lonely, and subsequently unproductive.

The good news is that there are some options you could consider if you wish to safely return to the office environment. You can start by presenting your concerns to your employer. Since many companies are already preparing for a safe return of their staff, your company heads may be moved to review their position.

In the meantime, you may consider looking for a working space near you, with utilities such as internet, a kitchen and power backup so that you can work without any distractions. You could negotiate for affordable payment options, from day-to-day passes to full month or quarterly payments.

Check out the spaces near you, take advantage of different return-to-office offers and enjoy the benefits of sharing an office with different people, in a fresh, safe environment. This will certainly provide a good alternative to working from home.

Millennial HR

www.millenialhr.com