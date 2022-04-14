As Kenyan citizens, we must hold each other accountable to stop hate speech

This is not the first nor the second time we are talking about hate speech in Kenya. It has been happening since independence. The National Cohesion and Integration Commission on Friday last week released a list of Swahili, English and vernacular phrases which it says amount to hate speech. Top on the list is popular phrase Sipangwingwi which is widely used in Deputy President William Ruto’s campaigns.

Hate speech is and has been the precursor to violence in every election year in this country. Recently there have been a rise in cases of hate speech mostly due to politicians’ use of inflammatory language. Meru senator Mithika Linturi and Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga are some of the leaders who’ve recently been on the wrong on this matter.

The history of hate speech and incitement to violence in Kenya is long and unpleasant. This vice fanned ethnic discord after the disputed 2007 general election and the result was that about 1,500 people were left dead and 600,000 others displaced. It is high time the government of Kenya came down hard on those who are still spreading hate speech, especially politicians, now that we are just months away from the election.

Hate speech poses grave danger to national cohesion, and we must fiercely protect all human rights, and uphold the rule of law. If left unaddressed, we are likely to see acts of violence and conflict on a large scale.

NCIC has already listed some of the top phrases that are used to spread hate speech in Kenya, so it is high time both politicians and citizens steer clear of the banned words. They should not be used anywhere, be it in public rallies, social media posts or political talk shows. Anyone found using them, whether it is a popular politician or an unknown citizen, should be punished severely according to the law so that he can act as an example for others.

No Kenyan wants to go back to the dark days of 2007. Therefore, as citizens, we must be at the forefront in holding ourselves and our leaders accountable by calling out anyone who uses inflammatory remarks in public. Let’s practice politics of tolerance. Sustainable Development Goals cannot be achieved by 2030 if we keep speaking recklessly and hurting each other just because we love different presidential candidates or are loyal to different political parties.

By Rodgers Otiso and Aggrey Karani, Communication and Media students at Rongo University.