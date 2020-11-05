As a manager, how can I guard against being misunderstood?

Is there a way of ensuring that I am not misunderstood as a line manager? Last week I spoke with my staff about an important issue but I have since learnt that some of the team members misinterpreted the message and said that it was malicious. Is this normal? Please help.

A message, whether positive or negative, can be misinterpreted. It can be especially frustrating to think that you have given a clear message to your team only to later find it contorted beyond your recognition and taste. This notwithstanding, your messages will not always be received as you intend them to be, even with the best of intentions.

Is the message you wanted to pass to your team consistent with the objectives and values of your organisation? What was the purpose of your message? What background or context did you give your message? There is value in giving a basis to your message, for example, a new direction that your organisation has chosen to take, the need to overcome a certain business challenge, to be more sustainable or survive as an organisation.

What was the nature of your message? Was it about an entitlement that is due to be withdrawn from the team members? Was it a message celebrating performance? What medium did you use? Was it a sensitive message that concerned only some individuals or all members of your team? Some messages are best shared individually while others lend themselves best to a team briefing.

What kind of relationship do you share with your team? How has your team taken your previous messages? There is what you say and how you say it; which of these might have encouraged some of your team members to attribute malicious intentions to your message?

Could the misinterpretation of your message have arisen out of your teams’ experiences and worldview? Do you encourage your team to express their sentiments freely? Did you let the team know the benefits and potential drawbacks of your message? Did you give the team an opportunity to comment or ask questions? Have you taken up the issue of misinterpretation with those concerned?

Bear in mind that a message’s interpretation is an experience that cannot be fully in your control. Part of that prerogative belongs to the receiver.

HR Practitioner

