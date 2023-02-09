Are you ready for one more goofy poem?

Oscar Ogero, 29, describes himself as a two-faced creative. He is a performing poet and a filmmaker who studied film production at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).

What exactly do you do?

If I am not on stage performing my poetry, I can be found either holding my camera and doing film production stuff, or somewhere in the middle of nowhere traveling and exploring this country. I love telling my stories either through poetry or cinematic visuals.

How did you get started as a poet?

I grew up in Nakuru, a beautiful city that is rich in culture, talent and warm people. It is under this background, and with the support of my loving parents, that I found my passion in the arts. From kindergarten, I was dancing and doing recitals. That’s where it all began.

Tell us about your biggest performance so far…

I have performed practically on all the big poetry stages and venues in Kenya. I can count 11 two-hour poetry shows that I have engaged in since 2015. My team and I once sold out The Kenya National Theatre twice. Poetry and Film production are my full time jobs. One or the other pays the bills in this unforgiving Nairobi city.

Take us through the process of writing your poems…

Usually a line or set of words pop up in the middle of the day and I write them down. I might be sitting in my house or interacting with nature outside, and a draft comes to me pretty intensely. After I write the initial draft down, I re-work and re-write the content until I come up with a rhyme. This stage might take several days.

My content is inspired by my life experiences, and my day to day interactions with people, music, films, destinations as well as my wild imaginations.

Any accolades you’ve won so far?

I am the 43rd Slam Africa Poetry Champion. This is a popular award in Kenya and Africa. I have worked for a couple of big corporates including Jambojet, Safaricom, LaLiga, KCB and Redbull. Those were life changing opportunities.

To what extent do you think talent influence one’s career?

Talent works as a compass. It guides and gives you direction. It helps you figure out what can be a good career path for you, and what wouldn’t. I am a performing poet because I got an opportunity to be on stage in kindergarten, and my parents and siblings helped nurture my talent over the years. By the time I decided to study film production, I already had an idea of what I wanted to do, which was to make a career out of both the stage and the camera.

From where do you draw your inspirations as a poet?

From my childhood. The memories I have and everything I saw while growing up form a very strong base for my content. I also write about family, politics, love and the ever intense and tedious crisis of adulthood.

To what extent has being a poet and a filmmaker influenced the way you see the world?

The world is big and diverse and beautiful, but it is also ugly and cruel. I experience all these conflicting emotions while writing. But poetry has taught me to always be kind, and to enjoy every moment.

Your advice to someone who wants to write and publish poetry?

Read as much as you can, find out the poets you admire, and read their poems closely. You can opt to learn them by heart, then reproduce them using your own sound and style. All great poets I know are avid readers and lovers of other people's poems too. Attend poetry events, join workshops and don’t be scared to share your work with others.

What’s next for Gufy?

I plan to organise some more poetry shows, do my first ever still and motion picture exhibition, publish a book and maybe start an arts school.