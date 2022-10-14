And the winner is...

Silicon Valley in San Francisco, US, is home to many of the world’s high-tech corporations and thousands of start-ups. It is touted as the world’s greatest innovation hub. In Kenya, Nairobi is viewed as Africa’s Silicon Savannah, and plays host to over 300 startups worth nearly $1 billion (Sh120 billion).

Over the past two decades, the innovative potential of Kenya has gained traction across the world, with M-Pesa, the popular –and a first for the world—mobile phone-based money transfer service being among her biggest gift to the globe.

Recently, big tech companies have been on a rush to set up shop across the country to advance solutions to various problems. Kenyan universities, like their peers around the globe, have not been left behind. We take a look at some students and teams that have recently won top honours in international competitions.

St. Paul’s University

‘Eco-Bana’

Hult Prize Global Finals Winners (2022)

This team of students competed under the name Eco-Bana Limited, and staged a stellar performance. They beat five other finalists and won the global finals of the 2022 Hult Prize for Business Innovation.

Hult Prize aims to challenge young people around the world to solve the planet’s most pressing issues through social entrepreneurship. Former US President Bill Clinton delivered the keynote address at the event held in New York City in September during the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting.

The students who conceptualised and idealised Eco-Bana were Lennox Omondi, Keylie Muthoni, Dullah Shiltone and Brian Ndung’u, and they received a cash award of Sh100 million ($1 million).

“Eco-Bana Ltd is a start-up that makes biodegradable sanitary pads using banana fibre. The idea is to end period poverty,” said Lennox Omondi, the startup's CEO.

Muthoni is the chief operations officer, while Shiltone and Ndung’u work as the chief financial officer and communication and marketing officers respectively.

They use the concept of green and circular economy to manufacture biodegradable sanitary pads using banana fibers, and are determined to stop plastic manufacturing in sanitary towels and to embrace organic and natural solutions.

The youth led company also works with women in refugee outreach programmes and young entrepreneurs based in Kiambu, Kisii, Meru, Taita Taveta and Garissa counties to produce the biodegradable, eco-friendly, affordable and hygienic sanitary towels.

Eco-Bana’s key objectives are to offer youth employment, end period poverty, increase access and affordability of sanitary pads, and to end the pollution crisis occasioned by poor disposal of sanitary napkins.

The quintet also distributes pads in schools and by doing so, increase access to education by availing the pads to girls aged between nine and 20 in refugee camps, slums and rural areas.

“Today, at exactly 1.58 pm New York time, Eco-Bana is here to ask for one million dollars to make our dreams come true. We hope to sell more than three million pads, generate over $50 million and employ more than 2,000 people by 2024,” Brian said during their pitch.

The company has already introduced the product in the market and plans to expand to the Egyptian market.

“We are a team with a mind for business and a heart for the world. We’ll continue creating sustainable enterprises that will shape the future of the sanitary towels industry,” Lennox said.

The students entered the final after winning the regional summit in May 2022 in Johannesburg and emerging second in the Global Accelerator programme in Boston, Massachusetts in August.

Project hyatech

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University Of Science And Technology

Enactus World Cup-Semi-Finalist (2019)

Enactus is an international social entrepreneurship project for university students. Their mission is ‘to engage the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders to use innovation and business principles to improve the world.’ They are dedicated to creating a better world while developing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators.

The Enactus network of global business, academic and student leaders are unified by our vision—to create a better, more sustainable world.

With club representation in universities spread across the globe, the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology chapter of Enactus entered the competition as Kenya’s representatives in the World Cup finals in 2019.

Their project was named Hyatech, and they finished as semi-finalists in the event that brought together 37,470 students drawn from 2,064 campuses in 33 countries.

As part of the competition, students are required to conduct needs assessments in their community, identify potential solutions to complex issues, and implement impact projects. As a result, the communities benefit from the projects, and students gain experience.

The goal of the programme is to encourage innovation that impacts millions of lives, and project Hyactech presented an innovation based on the mantra, trash is treasure. A group of 50 students conceived a water hyacinth biogas production to help solve community problems with a focus of uplifting lives of people living with disabilities in Bondo and Kisumu.

“We had students drawn from different backgrounds including communication, finance, IT, graphic design, although only four of us were fortunate to travel to the US. That was a big team with lots of moving parts, and we had support from the university administration,” said Alexandra Lourdes, who was among those who represented the club in San Jose, California. The project empowered people living with disabilities in Western Kenya to make briquettes and use fuel from water hyacinth as a cheaper substitute for charcoal.

“Hyacinth was easily available, the heat content was more than charcoal, and the pollution of carbon monoxide was relatively lower. We also considered its impact on the climate, since we were keen to reduce carbon emission. The briquettes also have low weight and burn for longer, “said Lourdes.

They made it to the semis at the world event alongside other countries such as Egypt, US, China, Kazakhstan and India, where they were praised for using available resources with a unique approach for social change.

“Water hyacinth in Lake Victoria acts as growing and breeding sites for schist soma, mosquitoes, snakes and other microorganisms that are greatly destructive to the water quality. Water hyacinth also clogs water pipes and various machinery used by water treatment plants as they channel the water to the plants in the region, which results into shortage of water in households and sometimes minimal quantities being pumped to consumers. Also, charges increase due to the costs involved in replacing and repairing important parts.” said the JOOUST Enactus club in their pitch.

The Enactus programme holds an annual series of regional and national competitions showcasing Enactus teams’ impact, evaluated by global business leaders. National champion teams advance to the prestigious Enactus World Cup competition, and get opportunities for collaboration and celebration.

Kennedy Muthaura

Zetech University

HUAWEI ICT CONTEST -FINALIST (2019)

Launched in 2015, the Global Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Competition skills by Huawei invites ICT students from all over the world to test their ICT capabilities, and provides a platform for the exchange of skills and experience. It has grown to become one of the largest competitions in the ICT sector.

Held for the first time in Kenya in 2018, the competition this year attracted over 4,000 IT students who registered at the preliminary stages from 40 universities across the country. Of these, 600 were selected for training after a competitive selection process after which the top 100 underwent further coaching at a boot camp session before sitting for the nationwide exams.

Kennedy Muthaura from Zetech University emerged winner in the national final, and was gifted with a paid internship opportunity at Huawei Kenya.

“Through this competition, I have acquired extensive knowledge and skills in routing, switching, network security, cloud computing and wireless networks. I believe that through these skills, and the HCNA (Huawei Certified Network Associate) certification acquired, my career has started on a high,” said Ken while picking the award in 2018.

Alongside five other top students from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Meru University and University of Nairobi, Ken proceeded to the regional finals in South Africa.

“In Cape Town, South Africa, we were grouped into two teams of three. I teamed with Evans Kiprotich and George Inyago,” he said, adding that he didn’t get to go past this stage, as only one team was picked to represent the country at the Global fete in China.

The competition is aimed at providing a platform for global ICT talents to compete and grow their skills, promote high-quality ICT talent development and drive the growth of a sustainable ICT talent ecosystem.

Muthaura has since switched from networks and gone into software engineering dealing in start-ups.





SMART BINS

Multimedia University

Clean Tech Innovation Challenge (2022)

“With a rapidly growing population and poor infrastructure to support the garbage menace, Africa has a very big garbage problem, “said Eric Munene of Circularity Space in his innovation pitch.

Circularity Space is an environmental conservation startup company by Multimedia University students that leverages on technology to support circular economy through use of smart bins. The bins identify and sort rubbish ahead of recycling.

Eric, who is the start-up’s Chief Executive Officer, says the garbage menace is compounded by low consumer apathy. Most people don’t sort their waste, and don’t care where it ends.

Eric says that the smart bins project seeks to change the waste disposal culture by offering incentives. The idea is to give money and value back to people for the waste that they have, using a technologically-advanced system of analysing the waste and rewarding users.

“We pay for value of the waste through ‘green coins’ that can be redeemed for cash or products,” he says of the project.

The automated bin system model also encourages the reduce, reuse, and recycle model of environmental conservation models, using AI ( Artificial Intelligence) to sort out waste.

Since inventing the project three years ago, the Smart Bins project has been pitched in several international competitions and won funding grants.

Some of the successful pitching events include: Enactus (2019) that won a grant courtesy of Ford Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative (2020) and a semi-final fete in the Hult Prize Accelerator in 2021.

They were also awarded another grant by the Kenya Climate and Innovation Centre (KCIC) through support of the Swedish embassy. They ranked third at the Clean Tech Innovation challenge by KCIC.

Through the grants, the innovation has since been piloted in Multimedia University and Coca-Cola’s Embakasi plant.

“The funding helped us come up with the first Minimum Value Project, which is like a working version of the idea. We keep improving on features like security and hardware to develop the project further,” said Eric.

The funding has also helped in financing the group’s capital expenditures such as buying servers, and 3D modeling. They have since started the process of patenting the idea and registering the company to supply bins.

“We are at the stage of commercialising our project, and our goal is to attain profitability in the next year,” Eric said.