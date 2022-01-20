All hype, no hope

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mercy Chelang'at

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Coming of age during this season of dwindling economic fortunes has set millennials back significantly.


  • They lag behind in almost all aspects. They are delaying in getting a job, settling down, having children and even buying their first homes.


  • Did they get the wrong degree? Are the really as entitled as they are made out to be? Well, this is how it feels to be young now 

By Mercy Chelangat

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.