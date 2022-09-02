Akinyi Odongo: The fashionista using art to tell the African story

Akinyi Odongo is the founder and president of The Akinyi Odongo Group that includes a fashion brand, Mefa Institute of Design, Wana-Watido Fashion School for Children and Fashion Agenda Africa, a talent mentorship initiative. Currently, the Order of Grand Warrior (OGW) presidential awardee chairs the Kenya Fashion Council.

What’s your motivation to promote fashion and design?

I grew up in the 1990s when creativity was not treated as a career path to prosperity. I did many extra curricular activities as a child – dances, acting, singing and painting – which were only perceived to be for failures and non-performers.

The education system was oriented towards the white-collar job market, neglecting hands-on skills such as art, fashion and design, carpentry, theatre, music and acting. But my mother, Ms Angeline Odongo, who was a tailor, and Mrs Dorcas Okoyo, my art teacher at St Francis Rang’ala Girls High School, were instrumental in giving me opportunity and hope.

In 2010, you established the Wana-Watido Fashion School for Children. How was the idea born?

From the days I did make-by-order home-tailoring in early 2000, to an accomplished fashion and design profession after training at Evelyn College of Design, I have grown to believe in creating solutions to problems I have faced in life. I have met children who are very talented, yet their parents never saw the need to nurture those talents. Many parents still ask their children “show us any successful creativity”.

What impact has Wana-Watido made?

Modern children can no longer be bulldozed through careers that society previously held as esteem. I have transformed parents who grew up thinking the meat was whiter in formal employments. More parents are now engaging us to help nurture the entrepreneurial journey of their children through talent.

We have nurtured children who are already running their own businesses. Society is slowly accepting that jobs that will drive the world economy will mostly be in the “orange economy” – the talent economy.

What should society do to embrace talent with a well-deserved gallantry?

Gladly, Kenya has shifted from an academic job system of education to a talent identification system under the Competence Based Curriculum and the recently launched Recognition of Prior Learning certification, which I have been part of as an expert.

When I founded Mefa Institute of Design, it was out of seeing where the world is going, and the opportunities that Africa had in the global talent job market. As a fashion and design expert who has travelled to America, Asia and Europe, I can bet, Africa is a power house as we have so much within us, and we better own it!

Also I have been to several African countries, mentoring and coaching those in the fashion field, and the conclusion I have is that Africa; through creative talent, environment and market opportunities, has much to offer to the world. However, Africa must position itself by putting in place infrastructure to tap its talents as well as policies and regulations to ease cross-border talent sharing for upcoming generations.

Governments should loosen tax regimes on equipment the youth would need to maximise their output in music, fashion and design, photography and cinematography, training tools and equipment, among other talent jobs. I pray that the Africa Continental Free Trade Area will boost this agenda.

In July, you received two awards. What were they about?

One of them, OGW, was a surprise to me. I first learned about it through the Kenya Gazette. I also learned later that my contribution to the Kenya fashion industry, which led to the formation of the Kenya Fashion Council , and promoting rights and recognition of the creative industry, were attributes that earned me the Presidential accolades.

… And the ICN Award?

The American based ‘I Change Nations’ award (ICN) was as a result of influencing transformation and recognition of talents as a legitimate form of career one can earn a living from, just like the blue and white collar jobs.

The struggle began with my early predisposition, so I have borne the pain for others. The award is on uplifting African standard measures, proving to the rest of the world that quite a number of us are influencing change in perception about talents in Africa.

What would you wish the Government did to recognise talent as a profession?

…hence why I have been knocking on many government doors in an effort to know what the government was planning to improve the space for the talent occupation. I have always believed that citizens must take responsibility for engaging leaders positively, and I am honoured to have been part of the team that developed some learning tools to be used in the textile and fashion industry through National Industrial Training Authority (Nita).

I am now a certified RPL expert, courtesy of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) and the International Labour Organisation who facilitated the first training of experts. Now we have the recognition of prior learning certification being done under Nita, and other KNQA-qualified institutions, and artisans training within the talent and creative industry. Artisans and creatives who lack papers can raise their heads high, and with certification, can now apply for that lucrative tender.

What’s your closing remark to young people in Africa and Kenya in particular?