Aiming for a fast-pitch in the game, and at work

​​​​​How did you start playing the game?

Softball is a fairly new sport in Kenya. It is almost like baseball that is played mainly in the US, but a few rules are different. When I joined university, I didn’t know anything about this sport or its existence. In second year, I heard rumours of a new sport being introduced, and being the curious person I am, I went to the pitch to try it out. That is when I fell in love with it. I was quick to learn the rules and I soon became a master at it. I represented my campus in several university league games in different institutions in Kenya. When I graduated, the national team had just been formed and I got a call up.

You seem to love the sport so much, why so?

Well, the benefits I have reaped from playing softball cannot be quantified in monetary or material terms. Playing keeps me fit, disciplined and mentally active. Softball is the reason I was able to perform very well in my university studies. In addition, we receive allowances as players, and this comes in handy, especially during my days at the university. Softball has also enabled me to network and create new friends. Unfortunately, I don’t earn a living from the sport. I only receive allowances while on national duty.

Has it always been a joyful ride?

Of course not. I have encountered enough challenges. First, softball is not an easy sport to play. The name contains the word “soft” but the game itself is not. I have had to work very hard to master the rules and become a good player. And, being a new sport in Kenya, it is not easy to establish a strong team because it is hard to find new players. Many shy away from it thinking it will not benefit them, and some don’t even think it is a real sport. Also, I am an employee and although my bosses can sometimes allow me to be away during tournaments and training sessions, I don’t feel comfortable missing work. No one will be happy with an employee who is frequently absent, so finding time to play is a tough balancing act. Many are still struggling to understand this new sport while others perceive it as a white man’s activity. Also, we’ve not had enough chances to market it through international events, but things are about to change.

So, what’s your ultimate goal?

In the long term, I hope to be a professional softball player, attached to a team abroad. If that happens, I will return home with enough experience to nurture young players while also showing them that softball, just like any other sport, can take you places. My dream is that one day, softball will become so popular in Kenya that we won’t need to plead with young people to embrace the sport.