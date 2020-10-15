After missing out on medical school, I found joy in animation

Were it not for the financial challenges his family experienced just before he joined campus, Isaac Lugalia would have become a doctor. After securing impressive grades in his KCSE exams, he believed that a ‘serious course’ such as medicine would do justice to his brilliant academic record. However, we live in an imperfect world and good grades don’t always make you a doctor.

Isaac is a graphic designer specialising in conceptual art using 3D software, with a leaning towards animations. His work has been viewed and enjoyed by millions. If you have seen a Kenafric ad on TV promoting Tingting bubble gum, you have interacted with Isaac’s work.

The advert, which features three animated characters singing and dancing to a song while chewing on gum, was conceptualised by the 28-year-old.

“That advert was actually my first paying animation project. I did all the work by myself, from character drawing to animation. Kenafric wanted to repackage their chewing gum brand and their target audience was children aged between seven and 12. The task was to make the product appealing to them.” he explains.

Whereas the ability to create art came naturally to Isaac, his introduction to digital art came almost by accident.

Photo credit: Pool

“I started drawing cartoons at a very young age. In primary school, my teachers used to hang my drawings on the classroom wall and in high school, I used to decorate the props we used during the drama festivals. I also drew portraits to earn a few shillings while still in school.

“My parents were supportive and they took me to study fine arts at the Buruburu Institute of Arts. However, I had to drop out because I found it impossible to balance my high school schedule with my art studies.

“As I waited to get into college to study medicine, I took up small gigs such as painting cartoons on nursery school gates,” he says.

Photo credit: Pool

But just before he joined campus, his dad lost his job and could not manage to raise the fees required to get him enrolled into university. He stayed at home for months since he was unwilling to take student loans to finance his education.

“While I was trying to get a new source of income, my dad started a magazine publication and hired an editor and a graphic designer. Since they used to work in our house, I got to see the editor and the designer at work, and was particularly intrigued by the graphic designer’s work on Photoshop. It is through my interaction with him that I discovered digital art.”

But his journey hasn’t been without challenges. His first job offered him a salary of Sh10,000 every month and just after he got a better paying job in Somalia as an in-house designer for the World Health Organisation, he lost his job after all Kenyan staff were fired.





With the little he had saved, he enrolled at Shang Tao School of Media Arts where he learnt video editing and 3D design. By this time, he had bills to pay and had to drop out after securing a job with an advertising agency.

However, he turned to online courses and tutorials to advance his skills. By 2019, he had grown his portfolio, and had worked with popular brands including the Fairmont Hotels, Jameson, Alladin and the Nation Media Group . He also utilised freelance sites such as Upwork and Fiverr to make an extra coin as a freelancer.

“As a designer, I try to have a distinct aesthetic style and craft. There is lack of originality in the creative industry and over reliance on stock images in projects. If you keep doing this, you will train your brain to rely on copied work. As a designer, your goal should not be on getting the client’s money, but on producing original work that will help your brand grow. That, for me, is the secret to standing out,” he says.

Simple as it seems, creating a 3D model can take Isaac as long as two weeks to complete. The process starts with coming up with a concept, after which he moves to sketching his ideas and grading them based on how beautiful they look and how easy it is to create them.

The next step is deciding on whether to use a real-life model or model his own 3D character. He prefers creating his own characters as they give him the freedom to pose and dress them as he or the client wishes. He then moves to modelling, a process that takes weeks based on how complex the idea is. The model is then taken to Photoshop where Isaac adds more colour and depth to the character.

But how did he manage to rope in such big brands?

“I regularly send out proposals to various companies and do follow-ups. Most of my proposals get rejected but I get referrals even from rejected applications. I also post my ork on social media and sometimes boost their exposure by using paid ads. It is all about marketing,” he says.

One big question in the world of design is: Can you become a designer if you can’t draw? According to Isaac, you certainly can, if you focus on areas such as web design and publication. However, if you are into animation, film and character design, drawing skills are crucial.

Isaac has since gotten over the disappointment of missing out on medical school. Animation gives him joy and fulfillment.

collinsmunkary@gmail.com

