After 12 surgeries, Oscar Dennis is back on his feet, now a businessman

As one door closes, another opens. That is the story of Kenya Sevens star Oscar Dennis, who is now running a flooring business after making a miraculous recovery from a hit-and-run accident which ended his rugby-playing career prematurely.

Nicknamed Odiero or White Maasai in rugby circles, Dennis made that big change four weeks ago at the age of 27, when it became clear that he would never play the sport he so much loved.

The accident happened as he was riding his motorbike on the junction of Bogani Road and Quarry Lane in Karen on the evening of November 10, 2020, less than two kilometres from his home.

The former Nondescripts RFC center had arrived the same morning from Bermuda, where, together with fellow Kenya 7s stars Andrew Amonde, Collins Injera, Oscar Ouma and William Ambaka, had won the World Tens Series Cup, playing for South African franchise SX10.

“I was turning right into Quarry Lane when someone T-boned me and my leg got crushed between the car and the motorbike. I fell unconscious for sometime,” Dennis narrates.

“It was a hit-and-run accident, so I was left there, looking at the stars and I knew my leg was broken. I checked the rest of my body and I was kind of okay. I had a big wound from the back of my leg, which kind of burst and when I lifted my leg to have a look, it was hanging.”

The alumni of Kingsway School in Bath, United Kingdom, was taken to Karen Hospital by a friend, where the medics straightened and stabilised his leg before being driven to the Aga Khan Hospital for his first surgery.

Nanyuki-based medical insurance provider, Now Health International, then airlifted him on the fourth day in a private jet to South Africa, which became his home for close to 20 months as he received treatment.

Actually, Dennis went in for amputation two times. On both occasions, the surgeon said his body was still in its best condition “so let’s try to save the leg”.

In the first five weeks in South Africa, White Maasai underwent seven surgeries, which included three skin grafts and external fixation of toes. He had four more surgeries spread out. He thanked God he was never amputated.

“The insurance covered everything, from the 12 surgeries, rehab to being flown in a private jet. Without it, it could have been a very expensive injury for me; half a million dollars (Sh60 million),” says Dennis.

When announcing his retirement, Dennis said that the past 21 months had been the hardest of his life “but also the most rewarding in a weird way.”

He said it was with a heavy heart that he had decided to finally hang the old boots once and for all.

“What a journey it has been and I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support I have had that has made this journey and chapter in my life an incredible one! I leave the amazing game with plenty of memories and friends for life from all corners of the world!” says Dennis, who lived with South Africa Sevens star James Murphy.

He says his surgeons always told him to stay positive and that they would never say never as they had seen miracles before, and indeed, it came to pass as Dennis can now walk again, although he cannot run.

He underwent counseling during his time in South Africa, which he says was amazing.

“I had around six sessions with a therapist when I was in my lowest moments. And, she helped me get through that time and I would advise everyone to see a therapist, just to debrief and get stuff off their chest as that’s what eats one away,” advises Dennis, who studied sports management whilst in Australia.

The sportsman, who won Safari 7s with Samurai International in 2018, set up the flooring business with South African 7s player James Murphy, but he runs it here in Kenya. The brand known as Elements Custom Flooring imports luxury vinyl flooring. “It’s going well so far but a big change from rugby. But I am enjoying this new chapter,” he says.

While he was recovering, Dennis did a short course on blockchain and digital currencies at the University of Cape Town. He was in South Africa from November 14, 2020 to June 2022 receiving treatment and rehab.

Illustrious career

His rugby playing career included 20 matches in the 7s Series where he scored 20 points.

He also played for Russian side Narvskaya Zastava alongside compatriot Dennis Ombachi for slightly over one month in 2018, Chicago for two months and Australia, where he got his degree in sports management while studying on a scholarship.

Still in Australia, he played 15-a-side rugby for two years, which he says was different from 7s, but he enjoyed it.

He was in the team that lifted the 2019 Safari 7s title under New Zealand coach Paul Feeney. Later that year, he broke a cheekbone during the Dubai 7s in which he required surgery in South Africa.

While in the UK, he had another surgery after suffering a groin injury in his last year of school sports in 2012-2013. He was fit again for the 2020 Los Angeles and Vancouver legs in the 7s Series, just before the coronavirus outbreak.

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dennis went to the World Tens Series in Bermuda for a month.

To aspiring rugby players, Dennis’ advice is that it is an amazing game that teaches you discipline, teamwork and commitment.

“Obviously, there will be downs and ups. Never give up on your dream, you can get there. I went through a lot. There’s a lot of times I thought of quitting because of injuries but then I thought I can play without regrets,” he offers.

“Keep trying. You never know what’s around the corner for you. I’d be so regretful if I would think “what if I had tried”.

I have done everything possible to play for Kenya. It was such an amazing journey. Always play sports. It is such a powerful tool to bring people from different backgrounds together and unite everyone,” he says.

Dennis, who was inspired to join rugby by the huge following Shujaa has around the world, also advises sportspeople to follow their dream.

“You only have a certain period in your life to play competitive sport, so if you are there, go for it,” notes Dennis, who swam for Kenya internationally at age nine and 12, and also played hockey and cricket before giving it all up for rugby.