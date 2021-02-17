Advocacy life: It all started on my first day of university

BY LILYS NJERU

One bright morning in January 2016, Vicky Aridi stood in the queue outside the admissions office of the Strathmore University. She was 18 at the time, and she had settled on studying law. Although her career trajectory was not all mapped out, she was looking for a course that involved creating positive change in society.

“In secondary school, I participated in many volunteering activities. Seeing the difference that my fellow students and I were making in the community partly fuelled my desire to study law. Before joining Strathmore, I had taken a two-month course in filmmaking. My plan was to make films that showcased positive stories from different East African communities,” the 23-year-old offers.

Vicky wears many hats. She is the youth coordinator for Africa and Middle East at Fairtrade Africa, and serves in an advisory capacity in the United Nations’ Joint SDG Fund. It all began on her first day in university.

“I didn’t want to be the kind of student who just shows up for classes then goes straight home. I was committed to recording a holistic experience that would strengthen my resume. I joined the Strathmore Law Clinic, whose aim was to provide free legal aid. I began teaching law at the Nairobi West and Lang’ata Women’s prisons while I was in my first year of study. This project was powered by Africa Prisons Project. The experience helped me gain valuable insight to the justice system in Kenya. However, I was a bit terrified because it was my first to see inmates. The thirst that my “students” had for knowledge on the law helped me calm down,” she says.

If a potential employer had asked for a four-page resume by the time Vicky was graduating last year, she would have had enough work experience as well as impressive grades.

“My parents and my sister were my biggest supporters. They reminded me that if I wanted to contribute to sustainable development in Africa, I had to start at campus level. They also dissuaded me from neglecting my studies. For additional inspiration, I started to follow and do research on the works of other change agents such as Aya Chebbi, Ilwad Elman and Michelle Obama, then I started looking for volunteering opportunities,” she offers.

Her first stop was the Kenya Model United Nations Club where she got to interact with different university students and professionals promoting the UN’s sustainable development goals. Later, in 2018, she was named Kenya’s youth coordinator for the same project.

“The opportunity helped me join the UN, an international organisation that I had always dreamed of. After a rigorous interview process, including one that came just a day after I lost my only brother to Lupus, I got the role. My duty was to lead and oversee projects on youth engagement and sustainable development led by youth in the 47 counties in Kenya. As the SDG Coordinator for Kenya, networking was key. I was expected to attend a series of networking events and build sustainable partnerships. On one such networking event, I met representatives from UNICEF. I expressed my interest to work with them and a few months later, I joined them as a youth and children’s rights advocate,” she offers.

While her brother’s death was a big blow to the entire family, it also encouraged her to continue his legacy. To honour him, she co-founded the Policy Act Initiative and Tim Aridi Foundation in 2018. The organisation provides sports mentorship camps, empowers young women to overcome period poverty and conducts activities aimed at conserving the environment.

“Campus life equipped me with the skills and knowledge required for the job market. It also enabled me to learn how to utilise my social media and LinkedIn accounts as powerful networking and branding tools. In today’s digital world, it is important to know how to brand oneself online and to network with the right people.

“In 2020, I was awarded the She Can Award by Kotex Kenya for my role in ending period stigma. Although I did not explore filmmaking, I graduated with First Class honours, which left many marvelling at my e ability to simultaneously focus on different aspects of my life. I believe it was all about time management, dedication and staying focused on my goals.”

Vicky has co-authored an environmental law handbook, and has co- founded the Policy Act Initiative which is aimed at empowering young Pan Africans with the tools, skills and knowledge necessary for them to contribute to sustainable policy creation and implementation. At Fairtrade Africa, she leads youth projects in more than 28 countries in Africa and the Middle East.