Advocacy life: It all started on my first day of university

Photo credit: Pool

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • I didn’t want to be the kind of student who just shows up for classes then goes straight home. I was committed to recording a holistic experience that would strengthen my resume.


  • I joined the Strathmore Law Clinic, whose aim was to provide free legal aid. I began teaching law at the Nairobi West and Lang’ata Women’s prisons while I was in my first year of study. This project was powered by Africa Prisons Project.


  • The experience helped me gain valuable insight to the justice system in Kenya. However, I was a bit terrified because it was my first to see inmates. The thirst that my “students” had for knowledge on the law helped me calm down,” Vicky Aridi.

