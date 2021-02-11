A trip to L. Victoria influenced my desire to study marine life

BY PETER MUSA

Abbie Akinyi, 28, is a marine biologist who studied Natural Resources Management at Egerton University. Between 2016 and 2018, she was nominated to the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship programme to pursue a Master’s course in Marine and Lacustrine Science Management at Ghent University, Antwerp University and Vrije University, Brussels. She is a PhD student at the University of Nairobi and a research fellow at the Stockholm Environment Institute

Why marine biology?

My father was a marine scientist and when I was six years old, I accompanied him to Lake Victoria for a work expedition. As he was working, he invited me to look into a microscope, which really fascinated me. In Grade Six, while I was a member of the Wildlife Club, I went on a trip to Lake Victoria where I met a group of men struggling to uproot hyacinth weed, which they had nicknamed “Cynthia”. I later realised that “Cynthia” was threatening the fishermen’s livelihoods. I felt so sorry for them because I knew that their efforts would do little to eradicate the weed menace. As I went home, I felt an overwhelming desire to stop the weed from taking over the lake, so I decided to become a marine scientist like my father.

What does your job entail?

Generally, I study marine organisms and their natural habitats. There is a lot of field work, sample collection and laboratory analysis involved depending on whether the area of focus is flora or fauna. The field is quite broad.

Why is marine biology important to mankind?

Man relies on his environment. We depend on aquatic life for food, aesthetics and other social and economic benefits. Knowledge in this field is critical for the continuous sustainability of marine plants and animals.

Which subjects are involved in marine biology?

This is an interdisciplinary field. Besides science-based subjects like biology, physics and chemistry, one needs to be strong in social subjects as they help you draw the relationship between marine life, natural occurrences such as ocean cycles, and human beings’ lifestyles and activities.

How does your typical day look like?

My job basically involves marine research and how that information relates to policy. Currently, I am working on field expeditions and gathering information that will, hopefully, influence policy formulation. I also document the interesting case studies I encounter.

How did you get your Fellowship at Stockholm?

I joined the research-based organisation in May 2020 as a graduate research Fellow. I applied so that I could fast track my career growth. I have worked with a number of experienced professional who are tackling challenging research engagements and gained valuable skills and insights in the process. The networks I have made during my academic and professional journey have opened several doors of opportunity.

Tell us about one project that you really enjoyed doing...

While pursuing my Master’s degree, I went about collecting leaf samples in the muddy waters of Gazi bay, Kwale County, for lab analysis. I then proceeded to do DNA extraction and analysis all by myself, and this early experience helped me gain confidence in myself as a scientist.

What challenges should aspiring marine biologists expect?

As a female marine biologist, you have to be determined, persistent and physically strong because you can get stuck on soggy grounds, and you might need someone to pull you out. We also grapple with limited resources to conduct research, and lack of proper mentorship. Mentorship is very important, as it will help you cut an appropriate niche.

What is the future of marine science?

We need to find ways of creating a planet that practices responsible, equitable and sustainable use of natural resources.

What do people need to stop doing to safe-guard marine life?

We should regulate use of plastic materials as they eventually find their way into the large water bodies. We should use land responsibly while practicing agriculture and other activities, and avoid using substances that destroy the ozone layer or those that lead to ocean acidity because this is what causes global warming and rising water levels. We should also avoid noise pollution by ships as well as oil spillages.

What are your future career goals?

I am enrolled for a PhD in hydrobiology at the University of Nairobi. I desire to be a leading marine scientist, giving informed research and policy advice to governments and conservation organisations.

What can you tell young people interested in environmental careers?

Environmental science has many cross-cutting sectors to select from. If you find an area you are interested in, pursue it with all your heart. Let’s save Mother Nature!

What are some of the fields where one can work as a marine biologist?

You can find employment in private research laboratories, consultancy firms, managing large aquariums, museums or within academia. Other fields are marine spatial analysts and statistics.

Your hobbies?

I love playing badminton and cooking.

