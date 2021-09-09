A Stoic’s guide to leading a better life

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • As much as they spend a lot of time preparing, they won’t all make it to the podium. In any event, you can’t control all the variables that determine the event’s outcome.


  • So no matter how hard you work, how much you have suffered trying to achieve your goal, know that you are not entitled to success.


  • You might actually fail in all that you’ve been working on. That is only nature. Embrace it.

In the early third century in Citium, Cyprus, there lived a very wealthy trader called Zeno. One day, while on a voyage from Phoenicia to Piraeus, he got shipwrecked at sea and lost his ship and cargo. Although he survived the shipwreck, he lost everything he owned and that one event made him poor in an instant.

