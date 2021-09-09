A Stoic’s guide to leading a better life

In the early third century in Citium, Cyprus, there lived a very wealthy trader called Zeno. One day, while on a voyage from Phoenicia to Piraeus, he got shipwrecked at sea and lost his ship and cargo. Although he survived the shipwreck, he lost everything he owned and that one event made him poor in an instant.

Whereas feeling angry, sad or depressed are normal reactions to such an event, Zeno remained calm. Today, he is considered the father of Stoicism, a practical philosophy that teaches us how to keep a calm and rational mind no matter what happens to us. Here are some stoic teachings that will help you lead a better life.

Focus on what you can control

Stoicism emphasises the separation of things that are in our control and those that are not. We only have control of our thoughts and actions. Things like our judgements, impulses, aversions, desires, perspective and how we react to events are all within our control. However, we have no control of anything external such as death, health, wealth, other people’s actions, or even how people think of us.

For example, if bad weather causes a delay in your flight, no matter how much you complain, you are not going to change that, so it is better not to dwell on it. Focus on only what you can control.

Take action

As much as we can harbour so many ideas of how we can lead better lives, there wouldn’t be any difference in our lives if we didn’t go out and do something. Rather than just thinking about what you could do or how you could live your best life, stoicism advocates that you take a step and apply what you’ve learnt. Rather than being a passive victim of your circumstances, you should be more proactive and work hard to make your life better.

You are not entitled to anything

According to Ryan Holiday, an American author and host of the podcast The Daily Stoic, having an end in mind is no guarantee that you’ll reach it. However, not having an end in mind is a guarantee you won’t.

Practising stoics put as much effort as they can in achieving their goals. However, this does not make them entitled to success in any way. Think of a race. The athletes spend countless hours practicing, but only one will win a race. As much as they spend a lot of time preparing, they won’t all make it to the podium. In any event, you can’t control all the variables that determine the event’s outcome. So no matter how hard you work, how much you have suffered trying to achieve your goal, know that you are not entitled to success. You might actually fail in all that you’ve been working on. That is only nature. Embrace it.