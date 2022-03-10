A prime Postinor problem

In the ocean of debauchery that is campus, Postinor-2s are a life saver. However, one must remember that the pills don’t always do their job.

It is 7.30am on a Monday and somewhere in someone’s belly, a child is forming. God is manufacturing a plate for the child and the devil is crossing his legs while swinging on a hammock in Lamu after a job well done.

We are in my bedsitter, heads bent forward, bracing for an earthquake and holding a crisis meeting. My friend, Steve, looks as bad as he feels. As frightened as a fresher during those first weeks of confusion. His Adam’s apple looks swollen because he took too big a bite of campus love escapades. His lanky frame seems threatened by the wind of uncertainty blowing his way.

Just recently, Stivo was an obedient, focused comrade bound by the vow he made to his parents promising to steer clear of all the bad campus habits. He had always been tempted to cheat on the promise but like an obedient servant, he held on. Until now.

Ndeithe, his course mate who usually has business ideas, asked him to join him for a game of monopoly. He doesn’t think twice. He hurriedly left his room and headed to the ‘casino’.

Upon reaching, he found Ndeithe, sandwiched between two girls, all three munching on chipo mwitu. He stopped momentarily. How come this bafoon didn’t mention there would be girls? He considered turning back and returning to his room, but the bottle of Chrome vodka in Ndeithe’s hands caught his eye. One of the girls turned on her left and retrieved a bottle of Sprite. Oh, a party! The next thing Stivo knew, he was being coaxed to finish his fifth shot of the colourless but potent liquid, then blackout.

He woke up on Sunday morning with a head as heavy as lead and a conscience as dark as that of an aging man coming from a lodging at sunrise. Lying beside him is…who is this? He takes a closer look. It’s a girl…one of the two he met at Ndeithi’s room. It slowly dawned on him. Yesterday, while under the influence, primal pleasure had descended upon him like a curse and he explored every aspect of himself, and the still sleeping woman as well!

He is still trying to process his circumstances while at the same time suppressing an urgent desire to vomit when the girl, still groggy, commands him to step outside and buy her some P2. He obliges without a word, thankful for the chance to go away from this unfolding disaster. At the chemist, he finds a long queue. Fellow comrades all have masks perched on their noses as they take turns whispering to the attendant.

He is next in line when he hears the attendant shout, “There are no more P2 tablets!” He stands rooted to the spot. The voice has sealed his fate. It is now three days later and Stivo has never returned to the chemist, so here we are, pledging our support of pampers and baby bottles. Ndeithi is unbothered, opining that we should start a P2 supplies business. Kamonyo the philosopher is saying that the government should offer free P2 tabs in campus. I sometimes can’t recognise these people I call friends.