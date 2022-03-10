A prime Postinor problem

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Thomas Nyauncho

What you need to know:

  • Upon reaching, he found Ndeithe, sandwiched between two girls, all three munching on chipo mwitu. He stopped momentarily.


  • How come this bafoon didn’t mention there would be girls? He considered turning back and returning to his room, but the bottle of Chrome vodka in Ndeithe’s hands caught his eye.


  • One of the girls turned on her left and retrieved a bottle of Sprite. Oh, a party! The next thing Stivo knew, he was being coaxed to finish his fifth shot of the colourless but potent liquid, then blackout.

In the ocean of debauchery that is campus, Postinor-2s are a life saver. However, one must remember that the pills don’t always do their job.

