A nasty hangover and a sick outburst

Early morning classes on Mondays should be included in the list of a thousand ways to die. It forces Kan’gethe to wake up early and ignore the loud protests by every part of his body. Sore muscles, blood shot eyes, incessant sniffles…everything. Still covered in his thin duvet, he tries to lift his heavy head, then quickly realises it is a bad idea when he suffers total vision loss for a few seconds.

Meanwhile, we are standing outside his door waiting for the sorry sod to wake up, and Karis is rapping incessantly at his door. We are supposed to be having a Continuous Assessment Test (CAT) that early. Surely! Does Mercy only refer to a girl’s name among lecturers? Anyway, we are here to save the silly boy from repeating the course since the devilish lecturer had stated that missing the class would mean missing marks, which means a retake of the course.

Finally, after what seemed like eternity, Kan’gethe gets on his feet and yanks open the door. A trio of Karis, Nyag’ol and I tumble into his crib that smelled like a poorly ventilated home pub. “Don’t mind the stench,” he says after letting out a disgusting belch. He still looks inebriated as Karis brings him up to speed regarding the class and the reason we, The Brother Keepers, had to cut short his heavenly siesta. He appreciates while reaching for the poor alarm clock by his bedside that had been buzzing since God knows what time.

He slips into his only remaining clean pair of jeans and grabs a jacket, then we march to the class venue. We notice a wobble in his gait as he tries to keep up with our strides. We ask him what’s wrong and he responds curtly that he is dealing with a “slight hangover” from the night before. A few metres to the lecture hall, he takes a diversion and asks us to go ahead, promising to catch up with us shortly, after buying some milk.

We get to the venue and even reserve a seat for him at the back. Kang’ethe shows up 15 minutes later, after the feisty lecturer has begun her presentation. He settles in the seat next to me, looking really sleepy. I whisper that the girl behind us thinks his loose hairdo looks artistic. He smiles momentarily before reaching for his jacket. I then see him taking a swig at some concoction in an opaque bottle, which I assume is milk.

The lecturer, eyes roving, notices him and asks,“What should the government do to aid the viability of a fledgling business in an environment that is full of sanctions and taxation?”

“Eerm, Aaah Madam, I think the business owner should close the business,” he retorts in a husky voice, eliciting raucous laughter from comrades. Startled and annoyed at the same time, the lecturer reveals that the CAT will be based on the subject she had been going on about the entire hour. We were shook! You mean we were supposed to pay attention?

She then distributes the writing material, and begins walking about, looking for exam cheaters. I don’t understand how, but she soon catches Kan’gethe red handed. The chap was consulting uncle Google for answers! Upon confronting him, Kang’ethe hurls unprintable words at her. Kumbe, the drink he had bought wasn’t milk, it was liquor!