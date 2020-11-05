A mentorship session was all I needed to get started

By LILYS NJERU

“I always knew I wanted to do great things. The desire for independence led me to try different things to earn money in my early 20s – from selling clothes to hawking fruit juices. In January 2017, I wrote my goals down and one of them was to always display the best version of myself,” says Naftaly Githinji.

His breakthrough came when one of his friends requested him to attend a mentorship session on his behalf.

“The programme was organised by Lapid Leaders Africa, an organisation that offers leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship education to youth in Africa. I found the session so helpful that after it was over, I enrolled for the next course even though I did not have the registration fees,” he offers.

Three years down the line, Naftali finds himself running a hair and skincare business by the name Shea Africa in partnership with his partner Martin Mwimbi. They deal in raw Shea butter, black soap, hair cream and body butter.

“I was a Second Year economics and sociology student at Kenyatta University when we started the business. With the facilitation of Lapid Leaders, we travelled to Uganda for a conference. While there, I learnt about Shea butter and its benefits. I saw it as a big opportunity because I had seen how dedicated my female relatives and friends were to taking care of their hair and skin,” he offers.

Some of hair products manufactured by Shea Africa. Picture taken on Monday, November 02, 2020. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo

With some Sh20,000 drawn from their savings, the duo started the business. However, the capital was too little to meet all their expenses, so initially they used an empty office owned by Lapid Africa to repackage their products. Their current workshop is at Syokimau, along Mombasa Road.

“At the beginning, I did not tell my parents what I was up to because I was afraid my father would dissuade me and ask that I focus on my studies. Although I had successfully run many side hustles while studying, this was different because I planned to shelve my economics and sociology studies to focus entirely on the business. When I eventually told my parents about my business, they were supportive.

“Looking back, the mentorship course has helped me greatly especially in terms of marketing. Our prices start from as little as Sh50 for the butter.

“We source for raw materials here in Kenya and Uganda. Currently, we run the business online but we have collaborated with a business that offers “rent a shelf” services whereby instead of renting an entire shop, you can pay for just one a shelf in the premises. That helps cut renting costs,” he says.

Before the pandemic, Martin and Naftaly, who run the start-up on full-time basis, made an average of Sh50,000 every month.

“We have thrived mostly on referrals. Happy customers are our biggest ambassadors, that’s how we have managed to grow our clientele. Last year we won two competitions organised by 254 Youth Entrepreneurship Award and Kenya Business Awards.

Winning a competition that brought together several established brands, Naftaly says, is something worth celebrating. Further, they have been receiving positive reviews from most of their clients.

“Running a business is far from easy and such encouragement keeps us going. We are enduring many challenges, including access to affordable production and packaging space. Small enterprises are not highly regarded by packaging companies so our orders talk so long before being attended to.

Their company has grown impressively over the last three years, and they were confident of recording even better fortunes this year. However, the pandemic brought forth unforeseen challenges, and they had to change strategies in order to remain afloat.

“Our sales have reduced significantly. Most customers are keen on spending only on essentials. Both of us were depending on proceeds from Shea Africa to feed ourselves and our families, but I have since started a side hustle as a dairy farmer.

“I get milk from various farmers in my locality and then I resell to shopkeepers in Thika. One of the key lessons that I learnt when I enrolled for mentorship is that as an entrepreneur, one has to plan, strategize and re-strategise if need be.

