A lot can change, but not the basics of marketing

Wandia Chiuri has over 18 years of experience spanning from sales and marketing to digital strategies and innovation. She has worked with Fortune 500 and blue chip tech companies like Samsung, Google, and Johnson & Johnson. She is the founder and head of global digital marketing strategy at Reactionpower

Daniel ogetta

How did the idea to found a digital marketing agency come about?

While working with other market leaders across the globe, I had a vision and thought that connecting widely known companies such as Facebook, Apple and Twitter with a digital-first global workforce would provide a powerful win-win. From this belief, Reactionpower was born in 2010. I believe that providing brilliant talent with digital work and meaningful pay has the power to transform, not just people, but global communities.

When we work together, we tap into diverse perspectives and accelerate growth. The result? New transformative ideas that add tremendous value to the evolving world. At Reactionpower, we help people deliver incredible results for growing businesses, whether big or small. We foster collaboration, embrace diversity and encourage different viewpoints. We nurture lifelong learners and leaders who are passionate about making a difference.

In what ways did your first job prepare you to be the professional you are today?

My first job was in sales. This was very instrumental in my career. It forced me to develop and improve some difficult-to-learn skills such as prioritisation, self-discipline, open-mindedness and curiosity. It also made me comfortable with stepping outside my comfort zone. I was fortunate to have bosses who were phenomenal coaches. They were tough but they taught me important lessons.

What influenced your career choice?

I have always been passionate about connecting content creators and visionaries with their passion. Also, I have always been interested in developing dynamic digital marketing strategies, solutions, and systems to manage and monitor social dialogue, and to drive engagement with new media. So, I used my experience and tried out something new.

What are some of the life lessons marketing has taught you about business?

Marketing has taught me to find my niche, and to listen to my inner voice. I’ve learnt to get out of my comfort zone because that’s where golden opportunities lie. I’ve learnt never to wait for the perfect time because there will never be a perfect time in life, and, most importantly, I’ve learnt to face my fears.

What do you find most fulfilling about your life at this stage, and why?

I really enjoy working with a world class team at Reactionpower. We are many voices, but one team. Together we elevate each other’s thinking and talents. Our diversity brings different perspectives and contributes to solutions that help us build a strong future.

What are some of the common mistakes that marketers make? What unusual lessons have you learnt?

Many marketers end up becoming complacent, particularly when they see little success. This ultimately leads to failure.

For the four decades I’ve lived, I’ve learnt too many lessons. But none is as close to my heart as the importance of celebrating my authentic self. Life has taught me to stop trying too hard to gain the validation of others. I’ve learnt to be myself in a world that constantly wants to influence every move I make.

With over 18 years in the profession, how do you overcome the pitfall of finding your job too monotonous?

I've never found my job monotonous. I am constantly challenging my assumptions, finding opportunities for improvement and charting new paths. My undergraduate degree in chemistry nurtured my curiosity and passion for learning.

Would you switch to a different career, given the chance?

No. I feel so aligned with my purpose that I see no sense in curving out another path.

What would you tell young professionals starting out?

Follow your passion, but make it match the marketplace so you can thrive. You don't have to do what everyone else is doing. Use your strengths, and if you’re into business, don't be afraid to find creative ways to leverage your services and products in ways that people will be willing to pay for. While trying your hand in different things is OK, I’d advice one to focus on one thing at a time to avoid confusion and unnecessary problems with supervisors. It will also prevent burnout. Also, set goals and write them on a vision board. This way, you will be able to visualise what you wish to accomplish.

You have been in the industry for about two decades now, what has changed in the marketing world since you joined?

Marketing strategies have changed tremendously, yet the fundamentals are the same. In the digital era, marketers have adopted use of Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) to maximise their visibility while still reaching out to the same clients. In the current world, therefore, marketing involves understanding and connecting with the client at a much larger level.

If all else is to be forgotten about you, what would you want remembered?

I hope that my life says I had a generous attitude towards people. That I worked hard, loved much, and learned from my mistakes. May it be remembered that I had a vision and lived with a mission.

What would you tell a recent graduate seeking to build a career in this industry?

Focus on adding value. Don't sit around waiting for the perfect opportunity. Get started. Find a way to make a meaningful impact. Everything you do builds momentum into your next achievement but you won't go anywhere if you don't take that first step.