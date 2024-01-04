A crazy X-mas miracle and happy new year for Safara

I just realised I have never physically described myself to you, and now I should, as it is important to this Christmas story.

I am five foot nine in height, broad faced and broad shouldered, with brown-coloured eyes (which my lil son Neo inherited) and broad brows. I like to wear my hair short, a little more on top, fade on the sides, and I keep one of those rectangular Van Dyke moustache –n- beards.

I used to have a small kitambi, but stress these last few months has flattened my tummy.

But I still have my calf muscles and big hands with box-like knuckles, and in my hey-day, I was both a powerful defending mid-fielder, and with quick reflexes, sometimes the goalkeeper for one of those league teams that almost, but quite never, make it into the Kenya Premier League. But I regularly practiced my martial arts, for which I had a belt, in my small living room.

Anyway, very early on Christmas Day, in the spirit of the Colours of Xmas, I wore my red coat over a green polo shirt, blue jeans and black suede boots (that have begun to fray, and I donno when I next can afford to spend seven K on a new pair). Soon, my few pairs of shoes may have the battered look of long-term tarmackers’ viatu.

Then I took a matatu to town by 8am to catch one of those shuttles to Chuka, where my boy Neo was eagerly awaiting my arrival in the compound of his grandparents, with his mum Lora and her ‘toxic’ siblings.

I was lost in thoughts of what a terrible year 2023 has been, for me and most of the ‘hustler’ nation (lost my job, Lora left with my boy, the constant worry of living hand to mouth in Nai), when I saw a commotion outside of the Star Forex Bureau, as three young men, 20 to 22 years of age, jumped on a small Chinese chap in a sharp suit, one of them holding a gun to his head.

“Leta chapaa!” he snarled, as the others went frisking the Chinaman’s coat and pant pockets.

Once my eyes had registered that it was a toy gun they had, though the Chinese guy had no way of knowing that and was shaking like a leaf, I swung into lethal Kung Fu action.

Grabbing the ‘gunman’ by the wrist, I twisted the toy gun out of his hand, and as it fell, I sent him flying over my head with the same action. Pushing the Chinaman out of the way, I swept the second robber off his feet, and as the third mugger rushed to me, I stopped him with a straight right fist that flattened him out on the street.

As the trio of thugs scrambled to their feet then scampered away, scattering before a street mob could assemble, I first picked the toy gun and stuffed it into my inner jacket pocket.

Then went and lifted the shaken Chinaman I had just rescued to his feet.

Turns out he was Mr. Zhao Li, the owner of Guang Dong Mall that sells all sorts of super high quality merchandise at ridiculously low prices, and so perfect for all of us struggling hustlers.

“I was going to change my 100K yuan into Kenya shillings, but I have change mind,” he said. “Feichang ganxie.” Which means ‘thank you very much’ in Chinese. “Come with me to office in Guan Do’ Mo’ for lee-ward.”

So we went to Guang Dong Mall in his SUV, which he drove himself. Humble chap, but maybe one needs a driver-cum-bodyguard if you are going to be regularly changing Sh2 million in tao? And for my heroics, Zhao Li was ready to give me Sh100,000 for ‘Kli’Mass.’

Once I had walked through the mall and seen the amazing X-Mas toys and merchandise on offer, I instead asked him to give me my reward in Christmas products, at ‘wholesale price.’

“I give ye at cost,” a perplexed millionaire called Zhao Li told me. “And giff tlansport for flea!”

“Also lend me one of those nice tents you’re selling,” I said. “I will return it to you today, sir.”

“Okay!”

And that is how, after his guys had helped me set up shop (or rather tent) at Uhuru Park, I ended up selling Sh40 worth of Christmas toys mostly in four hours, between 10am and 2pm, on Christmas Day, ignoring the furious texts from my ex-wife on what a let-down I am to ‘your son, an embarrassment to me in front of family, and a general failure in society at large.’

Lora can be quite eloquent!

Keeping ten grand worth of Xmas goods, I returned the rest with the tent for safekeeping at Li’s Mall (I’ll pick them later in the week, I said), then paid to ride in a miraa pick-up to Meru, a journey they managed in just under two hours, by driving at a constant 100 kph all the way.

Heart in mouth, but a happy heart nonetheless, I got a bike to the homestead, getting there just after 5pm. Ignoring the galactically glacial and verily volcanic looks on the faces of my ex-in-laws (the siblings, not their parents or sympathetic partners), I yelled “Merry Xmas, children!”

Neo led the race in reaching me, before I was engulfed in the happy shrieks and shouts of children.

An electric toy train for my boy. A Chinese Barbie for his cousin Nellie (less than black, better than white Barbie). A sword for warlike 10-year-old Saul. A chopper for eight-year-old Chris (who couldn’t stop making chopper noises ever since some con politician had landed in one there last year, with fake campaign promises). Rattles for baby Musso (like the car).

And even a rubber bone for Bosco!