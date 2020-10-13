A career born of crippling grief

It was born out of inadequacy.

When Amisa Ahmed lost her father four years ago, she did not know what to do with her grief.

“I was born and raised in Kibera, in a culture that does not encourage outward demonstrations of sorrow, pain or misery. As I was mourning my father, I thought of many others who had, like me, lost their loved ones or were going through other excruciating life problems.

“Also, having witnessed inter-tribal clashes, post-election violence and poverty within the slum, I decided to take a course in psychology so I could help others deal with life’s challenges. To add, I come from a marginalised community that has endured historical injustices, which has led to widespread poverty and lack of access to some government services. We have endured a great deal of generational trauma that requires healing,” the 26-year-old offers.

In 2017, Amisa launched Nivishe Foundation, an organisation that seeks to offer psychosocial support to slum dwellers.

“Nivishe is a Kiswahili word that means ‘dress me’, and we focus on clothing and covering an individual mentally, emotionally, psychologically, spiritually and physically. I am passionate about working with communities at the grassroots level, and I started offering counseling services to residents of Kibera before venturing out to serve corporates and learning institutions.

“Slum dwellers face many challenges such as inaccessibility of quality mental health services and stigmatisation of those living with mental health disorders. These issues are exacerbated by other societal problems such as unemployment,” she offers.

In a bid to create a safe space for individuals to access counselling and psychosocial support, Amisa and her co- founder got a venue in Kibera where they see clients.

“When we started out, we had no role models. There were not many organisations offering counselling, so we had to chart our own path by learning on the job. I had to do a lot of sensitisation within the community, to make residents understand mental health issues.

“I spoke at many events and gatherings to create awareness. Thankfully, some residents were already familiar with my work because I had begun offering pro bono counseling services for victims of events such as fire accidents.

“Our organisation has been growing steadily, and our 20-man team includes five professional counsellors, a legal aid and human resource personnel. We aim to create mental health awareness, to provide trauma healing services and to establish peace and cohesion by integrating the psychosocial support with peace building initiatives.

“We have presence in most informal settlements in Nairobi, and we will soon be launching offices in Kwale and Garissa Counties,” she said.

Amisa admits that the Covid- 19 pandemic and the resultant economic downturn has led to loss of livelihoods, and this has impacted negatively on many Kenyans’ mental health, and made things worse for those who were already suffering from mental disorders.

“It has been tough especially for slum dwellers because many of those who relied on menial jobs for survival are out of work. To help them deal with the transition, we have been working hand in hand with Pamoja FM where we hold weekly talks on the subject.

“We started this partnership in March and the listenership has really grown over the months. To mark World Mental Health day tomorrow, we will be hosting our debut event in Kibera to talk about this issue of mental health,” she says.

At their counselling center in Kibera, the number of clients seeking various therapies has also increased.

“We see about 30 individuals every month. The sessions are customised such that we can meet the needs of each individual. We attach a fee of Sh500 to our services to help us meet basic costs.

“However, we offer free services for those who cannot afford to pay. Besides the individual counselling sessions, we offer group therapies and art therapies. A great portion of the money we get from the different programmes goes into sustaining other projects such creating awareness and advocacy.

“Over the years, we have had many success stories. One of them that I like to toot about is offering psychosocial support to individuals who are deaf, through sign language. This has encouraged even more people to seek the help they need regardless of any existing barriers.

“I also like the fact that more people are taking charge of their mental wellbeing and seeking support voluntarily. It is always nice to see someone come to us after understanding the importance of mental health.

“It show that our awareness campaigns are working,” Amisa says.



