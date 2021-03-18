A business born out of love for lip shine

By LILYS NJERU

One sunny day in 2019, Halima Hussein checked her calendar and circled June 20. That wasn’t going to be just another Thursday. It would be the day she launched her first business, H.H Glam, after months of research, and numerous trials and error.

Hers is a cosmetic company that manufactures organic body products, and natural lip glosses are her flagship brand. Halima is a makeup enthusiast and she never misses a lip gloss and lip stick tube in her handbag.

“I especially love lip glosses for their slick lustre. I have always been a heavy consumer of beauty products, and I once tried on a skin product that had an icky smell and reacted badly with my skin. That is when I noticed the gap in the industry. There was demand for organic makeup but the supply wasn’t enough. I started researching and while at it, I discovered that some chemicals found in many beauty products are harmful, and most people are unaware of that fact. These harmful products include parabens and sulfates,” she offers.

It is at that point that she got the idea. What if she could make beauty products using natural ingredients such as avocado, shea butter and aloe vera?

“I wanted to sell products that were 100 per cent organic, not just to provide clients with an alternative, but also to make them aware of the health and skin care benefits that natural ingredients contain. I wanted to create a product that would not only help women look good, but also improve their skin and general health. Initially, I had designed my products for women only, but I now have a good number of men using my lip care products,” she says.

Halima had once worked at a local company that manufactures body and hair products, and this gave her a good head start for her business.

“I already had some experience and knowledge, so I didn’t have to start from the bottom. I knew where to get the ingredients. However, I didn't know another local startup that I could use as a benchmark or manufacturers that were making products similar to what I had in mind, so I encountered serious challenges getting a producer as I was starting out. Thankfully, I did get two good manufacturers whom I have worked closely with to bring my products to life,” she says.

Halima’s starting capital was Sh130,000, and she raised this amount from her savings. Through marketing on social media platforms such as Instagram and Tiktok, the company has grown steadily, and they now sell at least 150 tubes every month. Each lip gloss retails at Sh1,600.

“Like most entrepreneurs, I was scared and worried about how the public would receive the products. Surprisingly, the first batch got sold out in less than a week, and that gave me the encouragement to go on. My family members have been my biggest supporters throughout the process, especially my mother. I could not have done this without her encouragement, love and support,” she offers.

But, even with this unique idea, not everyone was ready to take a young business woman like Halima seriously.

“Within the last two years of operation, I have learnt to be assertive as an entrepreneur,” she says.

So far, the business has grown into a brand, and Halima feels more comfortable running it.

“I have had the opportunity to experience different cultures and countries. I was born in Kenya and raised here until the age of six. Due to the nature of my parents’ work, we moved to Ghana, Nigeria and America before permanently returning to Kenya six years later.

“Although I was still young, I loved the exposure to different people and perspectives. When I turned 18, I relocated to the United Kingdom for my undergraduate studies, but I regularly come back to Kenya during holidays,” she says.

Currently, Halima is a law student at Brunel University, London. You would think running a business that is based thousands of kilometres away while studying at the same time would be a challenge, but not for this 22-year-old.

“I have a dedicated team of three employees, and I have streamlined the day-to-day operations of the business such as timely and effective communication and payment options. I have also learnt to manage my time well. I always carry a to-do list and ensure that everything in it gets done. There are days when I get overwhelmed, but I am passionate about my brand, so I take the difficult days in stride.

“I feel really blessed by the messages I have so far received from other African women entrepreneurs. Honestly, I didn’t expect to inspire anyone, let alone have young business women seek my advice. This makes me feel like I am doing something worthwhile, and it is quite fulfilling.

“Another thing I am grateful for is the fact that I am able to use my platform and funds to support different charity causes in Kenya. This is something I hope to continue doing even more as the brand grows.”