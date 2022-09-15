5 ways you can create your own company

Creating a business that evolves into a big, reputable company is not as easy as it sounds. But that doesn’t mean you have to start big. You can begin humbly and build your way up. Take the example of KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken). It began as a roadside establishment before growing into the huge brand that it is today. You can replicate the same success story too. Here are some ways you can create your own company.

Work hard

When billionaire Richard Branson was in college, he and a friend got the idea of starting a magazine by the name Student. In his autobiography titled Losing My Virginity: How I Survived, Had Fun, and Made a Fortune Doing Business My Way, he recounts how they started off writing and printing the magazine in a basement room. It took so long for the magazine to pick up and return profits. You can borrow a leaf from this example. You don’t need plush offices to begin. Work hard and once the business grows, you will be able to comfortably move to a better place.

Have the right product

What do you plan to offer? Is it a product or service? If you study your potential market, you may identify untapped areas which you can leverage on to create a viable product or service. But, if you are entering an already established market, offering the same product as many other big competitors, you may find the going tough. To rise to the top, your products or services need to be better than your competitors’.

Hire the right people

The other day, Kameme FM founder, Rose Kimotho launched a Kikuyu radio station and hired the cast she was with at her former media business. She saw potential in those employees, no wonder she wanted to grow the new venture with them. Remember, a company is made up of a group of people who are there to create a product or service. Therefore, having the best brains in the team matters. We can learn from Ms Kimotho’s case to hire those who know the ropes, and who can deliver on the tasks assigned.

Spend on making your product or service better

It is not unusual for companies to spend huge sums on things that don’t improve a product or service. Take an example where a company wants its presence, product and service known. They may choose to invest in advertisements even before their product or service is launched, so that consumers can know about it. But what if that amount is spent on research and development, manufacturing and design? It may help make the product even better and more viable in the market. If you are spending a lot on marketing but you aren’t getting more sales, you may want to evaluate things.