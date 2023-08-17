5 tips to help you excel as a freelancer

Did you know your personality type could determine whether you are better suited for full time employment or freelancing?

To excel in the freelance world, you will need to have certain personality traits, since the job lacks a bit of the structure that full time employment affords, and comes with its share of uncertainty.

Freelancing can be tricky when it comes to managing downtime since you will need to always think about getting your next engagement. If following instructions and obeying authority is your strong trait, then full-time roles may suit you better, as you may be required to follow directions often. But, as a freelancer, you may need to proactively reach out to potential employers for work opportunities. If you prefer freelancing arrangements, here are some skills that may come in handy.

Flexibility

Being a freelancer is often referred to as being your own boss, even though it can be akin to riding a rollercoaster. At times you may be at the peak of your work, and other times you feel like your career is on a relentless nosedive. To handle the periods when jobs are slow in coming, you will need to stay focused and occupied with healthy activities. Be confident and know that a new project might just be around the bend.

Always plan ahead

Identify your strengths as a freelancer and maximise on the opportunities you get. Have a clear picture of where you are career-wise and where you want to be in future. Understand your work and ensure you save for periods of inactivity.

Cheer yourself on

Not having a boss looking over your shoulder and reminding you of deadlines, or coworkers motivating you requires you to be your own cheerleader. As a freelancer, the buck stops with you. You are the one who decides how much work you can get done, and at what time.

Distractions are everywhere – from house chores, to notifications popping up on your cell phone, to the demands of family, friends, and pets. If you are going to be successful as a freelancer, you will need to stay focused and avoid distractions.

And, self-motivation is not just about getting your work done, but also finishing work at appropriate times. With no one supervising you, it can be tempting to just plow on and work excessively.



Maintain professionalism

From a consumer’s standpoint, as a freelancer, you are one option among many, so you need to earn your client’s trust for you to be taken seriously especially if you are competing with established businesses that might have more resources. This can include good communication skills, keeping deadlines, and maintaining high work quality standards.

However tempting it may be to dress down when working from home, it’s important that you present a professional appearance to your clients when necessary. If your job requires video conferencing, you should dress appropriately, limit distractions and background noise where possible, and behave like you are in an office setting.



Don’t be so rigid

Freelancing may not be a walk in the park, but there are significant rewards to be reaped and it's the ideal role for those who are up for a challenge.

As a freelancer, you are likely to have lots of employers. Your clients will place conflicting demands on your time, and you may find yourself having to juggle numerous projects with pressuring deadlines.