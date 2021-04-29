5 steps to feel better about yourself

According to psychologists, self-esteem is a term used to describe a person’s overall sense of personal worth or value. It is how much you appreciate and like yourself irrespective of the circumstances you’re in. Our self-esteem greatly influences our relationships with others, our emotional health, our overall well-being and even our decision making process. Here is how to boost your self-esteem.

Identify and challenge negative beliefs about yourself

Sometimes we hold negative beliefs about ourselves such as, ‘I am not that clever’, ‘I can’t do certain things well’, ‘I am not good at all’. Stop entertaining such thoughts and try coming up with more positive ones. It helps to write down our accomplishments and the things you are good at.

Stop comparing yourself to others

Research shows that there is a direct link between envy and self-esteem. Those who compare themselves with others experienced envy, and the more envy they felt, the worse they felt about themselves. To avoid this, always count your blessings, compare yourself with no one else but your former self and avoid situations or people who may make you compare yourself to them or others.

Take care of your body

Our bodies are a direct reflection of our lives. If you don’t get enough sleep, it will show in your eyes. If you are abusing your body, be it through drugs, a lot of junk food or other harmful behaviours, you will naturally feel bad about yourself. However, when you take care of yourself, you will be doing something positive for your body, mind and spirit. Embrace a healthy diet, exercise, meditate and make sure you get adequate sleep every night.

Build positive relationships

Being with people who don’t love, appreciate or see your value, has a negative impact on your self-esteem. From their actions, you’re bound to feel inadequate. However, nurturing relationships with people who challenge you to become better, appreciate you and make you feel good about yourself will make you feel good and worthy.

Learn to say NO

Many who suffer from low self-esteem tend to agree to everything they are asked to do just to gain approval. As a result, they end up feeling stressed, depressed and overburdened. Set clear boundaries and become assertive about all your decisions and do not feel pressured to say yes to everyone and everything to be loved.