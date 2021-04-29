5 steps to feel better about yourself

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • Research shows that there is a direct link between envy and self-esteem.


  • Those who compare themselves with others experienced envy, and the more envy they felt, the worse they felt about themselves.


  • To avoid this, always count your blessings, compare yourself with no one else but your former self and avoid situations or people who may make you compare yourself to them or others.

According to psychologists, self-esteem is a term used to describe a person’s overall sense of personal worth or value. It is how much you appreciate and like yourself irrespective of the circumstances you’re in. Our self-esteem greatly influences our relationships with others, our emotional health, our overall well-being and even our decision making process. Here is how to boost your self-esteem.

