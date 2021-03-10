5 simple tips for managing workplace conflict in 2021

Daisy Okoti

The work place is populated by a diverse set of individuals. Different countries, educational backgrounds and institutions all converge there. As with any dynamic group, differences in opinion and mode of operation are bound to occur, which could lead to disagreements among staff. So, how can one ensure that workplace disagreements, whenever they arise, are resolved in the right way?

Begin by reflecting on yourself

Step back and reflect on your own actions and words even as you take time to clearly identify the points of disagreement. Your position and role in the disagreement must be absolutely clear to you. Resist the temptation of focusing on the other person being the only one who is guilty because doing so will make it difficult for you to have an objective view of the issue.

Talk to a mentor

Get the perspective of an objective person. A mentor could be your best bet. The person whose perspective you take must have enough professional experience, and you should be able to trust his ability to issue objective advice. Also, avoid talking about the issue unnecessarily, especially to other colleagues, as this can prove counterproductive in the end.

Enlist a facilitator

A facilitator is another good option to use when engaging disagreeing factions. The role of the facilitator will be to mediate and create an environment conducive for the two parties to talk. A good facilitator should provide an environment that handles the conflict areas in an objective manner.

Remember, conflict is opportunity

First of all, at the work place, avoid conflict at all costs. You do not want your colleagues and bosses to perceive you as a mischievous and difficult person to work with. However, do not miss the opportunity presented by conflict, which is the chance to learn, grow and develop. Disagreements bring with them the chance for you to discover new perspectives and approaches to issues, so pay attention.

Be quick to forgive

Disagreements, if left unchecked, could easily deteriorate and cause feelings of hurt. When trying to resolve a disagreement, be the first to extend grace. If your forgiveness is needed for reconciliation to be achieved, try and offer it. You may need that forgiveness one day, and even if you don’t, how would holding back the bitterness benefit you in the long term?