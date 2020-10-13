5 golden rules of open office etiquette

Our behaviour, attitude and general conduct can influence how we get treated by our co-workers. While some of these factors may be presented unconsciously, they form the basis of our relationship with colleagues. ‘‘There is no universal or standard workplace etiquette,’’ says Sarma, adding that certain behavioural expectations apply everywhere.

1. Steer clear of office gossip

Weekend hangouts with colleagues, office parties or out-of-town assignments may tempt you to open up about your mood, feelings, attitude and disappointments with your employer, or to share intimate details about your co-workers. Be aware that this information can be used against you of it lands on the wrong ears. Rule of the thumb? Engage in general subjects that are unlikely to stir trouble.



2. Set boundaries

Most professionals find it difficult to separate their work life from their personal lives. They have no problem receiving work-related calls outside official hours, and this can bring disastrous consequences. If you don’t want to be contacted about work while at home unless it’s an emergency, communicate this to your team. However, always be courteous to colleagues and share light moments such as birthdays and weddings.



3. Know your limits

Do you like making off-colour jokes with your supervisors? There’s nothing wrong with this, but you must avoid smothering your seniors. Some jokes are too casual while others are downright offensive. Never make jokes that seem to undermine your bosses or colleagues. Be friendly, but strictly professional. When responding to emails, maintain a formal tone.



4. Respect other people’s space

Avoid crowding your colleagues’ work station, physical and even emotional space. In some organisations, sitting at the desk of a co-worker of the opposite sex may be considered bullying or sexual harassment. If your colleague isn’t interested in chitchat, don’t push it. Also, keep your personal issues to yourself.



5. Mind your dress code

While it is entirely up to you to choose your attires, be mindful of the impression you create. What you wear projects your personality. Certain clothes will earn you respect, others will make you look tacky. Avoid fancy clothes and excessive jewellery. To be on the safe side, wear black, white, blue or grey to work. If your workplace has a prescribed dress code, stick to it.



Jkgitau@ke.nationmedia.com