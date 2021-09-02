10 tips to enhance your chances of getting hired in a tough economy

Perhaps you lost your job when the wave of retrenchment and job cuts billowed across the world, and you now feel ready to give the job hunt a second stab. Or, you are a fresh college graduate looking for your first job. Here are some pointers to consider when applying for a job during such tough economic times.

1. Put extra effort

Beyond sharing your transcripts and resume, reach out to the organisation. Find out whether they need any additional information and remember to express your interest in the job you’ve applied for. This is also a chance to network with specific persons inside the company, either through your network of friends and former colleagues or socials such as LinkedIn or email. Even a cold call to express your interest is better than just an application and resume.

2. Never tire

Keep applying for available job postings, and do not stop at regular newspaper or online ads. Check sites specific to your specialty and with a special focus on your prospective employer’s websites for recent job openings. The sooner you see it, the sooner you can apply, and the sooner you apply, the more likely your resume will get a thorough read-through.

3. Diversify

Where jobs are hard to come by, you may not be lucky enough to find a position that is perfectly compatible with your skills. It is in these times that you can diversify your skills by signing up for short courses. They will eventually leverage your chances of getting hired. But first, look out for the newest trends before you delve into harnessing more skills for the field you’re specialising in. Different skill sets are required at different times.

4. Be open minded

Sometimes, you may be forced to take a lower pay than you expected, or a pay cut, or accept a position that is below your previous one. Be open to all possibilities, and remember that you could easily be promoted back to your previous status or your pay raised to the market standards, depending on your performance.

5. Be persistent

This could be the distinguishing feature between you and other candidates. In a recession, buzzwords like "overqualified" are sometimes used to lock out job applicants, and the panel could come up with some unfounded reasons for not hiring you.