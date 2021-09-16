What’s in a name?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Many people, whether young or old, cherish their names.


  • Misspelling names shows that you don't put in any effort or look through your work before hitting the send button.


  • Also, it could show that you care little about the things that are important to others.

When it comes to names, there are two camps – those who don't mind whatever name you call them as long as you pass the intended message, and those who take offense at the slightest mispronunciation and spelling.

