What’s in a name?

When it comes to names, there are two camps – those who don't mind whatever name you call them as long as you pass the intended message, and those who take offense at the slightest mispronunciation and spelling.

Last year, Denise Chaila, an Irish and Zambian rapper, released a song Chaila about the mispronunciation of her name.

On it, she raps “It’s not Chillay, It’s not Chilala, Not a hard pill to swalla, Chailie or Chalia, Chia, Chilla, Dilla, That’s not my name, Say my name.”

The song spurred a discussion online, with people from different demographics sharing in her annoyance.

When people get names wrong, one of the most common excuses is that the name is difficult to pronounce or remember.

“My name is Mackenzie. I have had my name mispronounced since my childhood. I have been told that it's not a popular name so it's hard to get it right first time. I figured that it might help to spell it out when signing off emails. Still, many of my correspondents get it wrong. It makes me feel frustrated. Last year, I found out that I had missed out on an interview because someone didn't counter check how my name is written when emailing,” shares Eric Mackenzie, a 27-year-old graphics designer in Nairobi.

But, why is it so important to get a name right? Well, failing to do so could mean that:

You are careless

Many people, whether young or old, cherish their names. Misspelling names shows that you don't put in any effort or look through your work before hitting the send button. Also, it could show that you care little about the things that are important to others.



You are resistant to change

You might be used to spelling a name in a particular way that you end up believing that there's no other way to it. For instance, some people are called Michelle while others go by Mitchell. Unwillingness to switch to the different pronunciations could mean that you are set in your ways and unwilling to see things differently.

You don't respect others

“Why is it that most people get the names of notable personalities right but when it comes down to their colleagues and acquaintances, complications arise?” asks Mackenzie. Calling people by unfamiliar names could send a message that you have no respect for them.

It could get you into trouble

Ask comedian Ellen DeGeneres. In 2015, a woman by the name Titi Pierce sued Ellen's show producer, Warner Bros, for misspelling her name and causing her anguish and derogatory comments from viewers. Her name “Titi” is supposed to be pronounced “tee tee”, but instead Ellen referred to her as “Titty”.