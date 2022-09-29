The cake that got burnt became my driving force as a chef

Jonathan Mukoshi believes he was born to pursue a career in hospitality. The 26-year-old was born and raised in Umoja in Nairobi. He is a middle child with two brothers.

He has always loved cooking and often found himself in the kitchen. When his mum noticed his interest, she made sure to involve him in kitchen activities. She would ask him to knead the dough and prepare stews. While he holds many childhood memories of food, one stands out. When he was left home alone at the age of 11, he attempted to bake a cake, which backfired terribly.

“To date, I still believe our oven was faulty. When I realised that the cake was burnt, I rushed to dispose it because I did not want to get into trouble for wasting ingredients,” he remembers.

After secondary school, Jonathan joined Zetech University in 2016 to pursue a diploma in food and beverage sales production. He went on to do a seven-month internship at Methodist Resort and Conference Centre. Two months later, he got his first job at Royal Tulip Canaan Hotel in Nairobi where he worked for two years. He then joined Razana Hotel in South C until 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. He lost his job. His neighbours, who were also locked down at home, began reaching out. Some ordered meals and others wanted to book a personal chef for special occasions.

“I decided to seize the opportunity and start my company because restaurants were closed,” he says.

After a few months of research to understand the needs of the market, Jonathan launched his cooking company named Atasted Cuisine. He was nervous at first, but he got a lot of support and love which validated his choice to become a personal chef. His company is involved in organising private dinners, luncheons, baby showers and parties.

While growing his business, a new opportunity came knocking in September 2020. Through one of his contacts, he learnt of an opportunity to work for a military catering company in Somalia. He consulted his parents who encouraged him to pursue the opportunity. He left his company under the care of his friend and assistant, who kept it going.

“My experience with Alma Rebus in Mogadishu was better than I expected. I had good bosses and the working environment was pleasant. I also got to experience the human side of soldiers, which was very interesting,” he says.

Seven months later, when his contract expired, he returned home and continued to build his business. So far, his journey has been positive, with its ups and downs. In the process, he has discovered new interests.

“I recently started teaching, something I never thought I would enjoy,” he states.

Jonathan majorly works with house managers upon the request of their employers. He trains them to make sumptuous dishes, healthy snacks for children or special meals for persons with chronic diseases like diabetes.

His charges are dependent on the client’s ability to pay, the complexity of the meals being prepared and the duration of the course. His best teaching experience, he states, was when he got a client who wanted her children to learn how to cook as part of a school project.

“Not only did the child enjoy my classes, they topped in the assignment. The mother was very excited that she decided to tip me an amount equivalent to the fees I charged for the one-week course. The feedback and the appreciation she showed will stay with me for a long time,” he recalls fondly.

There have also been challenges along the way. According to Jonathan, the country is yet to embrace the concept of personal chefs. For that reason, the jobs he gets are inconsistent.He is busiest when children are home for school holidays, and during public holidays.

The first thing he does after getting a job is to make a mental picture.

“Even before I come up with a work plan, I try to visualise the entire meal,” he states.

The must-have items for Jonathan are his chef’s coat, apron, knives, peelers, notebook and pen. Of all meals, Jonathan enjoys making breakfast the most.

“I love making a full English breakfast which includes bacon, sausages, eggs, baked beans, tomatoes and toast,” he says.

His clients mostly request Indian dishes such as biryani, spicy vegetables, and curries. Barbeques are also very popular.

He adds that because of the general lack of appreciation for chef services, most of his clients pay less than the standard amounts, or bargain too much. This, he notes, can be very demoralising because the job sometimes requires one to put in long hours.

When Jonathan is not cooking, he can be found lifting weights in the gym. Had he not become a chef, he would have become a full time body builder.

“I am a fitness enthusiast and I thoroughly enjoy working out. In addition, being in the gym helps me to unwind and stay centred,” he adds.

Jonathan also enjoys watching cooking shows from which he draws inspiration for some of his meals. He has over 200 saved videos on YouTube and admits he may watch a single video more than 10 times. As a way of engaging his audiences, he constantly posts various cooking concepts on his social media pages.

Jonathan encourages young people to follow their dreams, exercise discipline and be consistent. “We all know that employment is a challenge in this country. But in this line of work you can easily employ yourself. And with the advent of social media, you can easily shift to content creation and brand influencing.”

However, he urges all newcomers to exercise patience because nothing happens overnight. He insists that young people should focus on gaining skills and perfecting their craft. He admires chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver and his former boss Michael Fusano.

“It has been only two years and my journey is just beginning. I hope is that in five years, Atasted Cuisine will have a wider reach.”