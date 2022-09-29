‘Speedy Gonzalez’ trades accounting for the stick

Bethuel Masambu is one of the fastest rising stars in Kenyan hockey. He has been described by former Kenyan international Wycliffe Ongori as a talented player who is willing to learn, and possesses good leadership skills. He shares his journey with mynetwork, as he seeks to become the best ever hockey player in Kenya.



Who inspired you to take up hockey?

A friend of mine back in high school called Moses Itapara. I used to admire his passion for the sport. Whenever we hosted hockey games in school, I used to go to watch him play. Eventually I fell in love with the sport and I decided to start playing.



What challenges have you encountered so far?

The sport is a bit expensive, especially the equipment. However, my club management ensures that every player is well-equipped and we are grateful for that. I thank our coach, Mike Malungu, for his selflessness and the sacrifices he makes to make sure my team mates and I are well-equipped.



Who is your hockey hero?

George Mutira from Butali Warriors. He is more of my mentor, and a very good friend of mine. He is one of the most successful forwards in the country. He is skillful and experienced and his decision-making in the game is good. I just love how he plays.



What benefits have you accrued for being a hockey player?

I have gained a lot of exposure and made many new friends that can help me in life. We all need the so-called ‘connections’. More so, it helps me spend my free time well.

Sports careers are usually very short. Have you drafted a clear retirement plan?

I am 22 years old. I’m still young, right? I take care of my body and work out so that I can play well even at a greater age. Before time catches up with me, I hope to win the premier league with my team, and also wish to play hockey abroad. I am planning to be in the game for as long as it takes.



What are your best and lowest moments in your hockey career?

I believe my highest moment is yet to come. I’m still young and growing in the sport. That said, my highlight so far was when I got my first call up to the senior national team. I got to represent Kenya at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, which was a dream come true. My lowest moments are whenever I lose a match. I hate losing.



Apart from hockey, what else do you do?

I am a very conservative person, so mostly I'll just listen to music or watch movies. I'm also a student at Mount Kenya University studying banking and finance.



What’s your vision in hockey?

I like succeeding in everything that I do. I want to be great. I want to become one of the best strikers the country has ever seen. I’m also hoping to play hockey abroad. Hopefully, I’ll get there.